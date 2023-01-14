Car Dealership Conducts The Strangest Interview Ever, But They Had a Reason

You might have given and seen people giving innumerable interviews. Each interview has a unique style and set of questions. But have you come across an interview of people in a high-speed car? Four job seekers in England went through their scariest interview in December 2021 while racing around a track in a high-speed BMW.

The New York Post reported that the four people applied for a sales position at a Big Motoring World car dealership, and they were taken for a joy ride at the famous Caldwell Park in Lincolnshire by popular Youtuber Sid North.

The hilarious video showed the dressed-up candidates pile into the back of a black BMW M5 Competition, strapped in next to a recruiter prepping them with questions for at least two laps while they screamed and trembled with adrenaline.

All of this was happening when North tried to beat his best lap time and eventually succeeded in doing as he clocked in at 1:48.26. His previous best was 1:54.13. The car clocked at high speeds of 180 kilometres per hour at times.

Big Motoring World sales director Ben Goodwin told a news outlet, “One of the most important attributes of an ideal candidate is their ability to perform under pressure.” While one or two of the candidates enjoyed the adrenaline rush, others were feeling nauseous.

A candidate complained – “I feel I am going to throw up.”

Another one protested and asked why they were being taken around the track a second time. One of them was even left shaking according to her statement about the ordeal. While these may be signs that the nervous candidates couldn’t perform well under pressure, the company’s director was so impressed with them that he hired all four of them. Goodwin explained – “Everyone had a chance to prove themselves in a challenging environment, something we hope will help in their new roles. We’re pleased to say they all passed with flying colours.”

