Cardi B Changes Her Twitter DP to Joe Goldberg From 'YOU' as Season 4 Takes Over

‘You’ season 4 starring Penn Badgley as Joe Goldberg just dropped on Netflix and Twitter is prepared to lose it once more. The first five seasons have just become available to watch, while the next five will stream a month later on March 9. ‘YOU’ star Penn Badgley may have been playing an off-putting but equally charming stalker-serial killer in the Netflix thriller series but the actor in real-life is a completely different personality. Humble and down-to-earth, Badgley has been charming fans and everyone alike ever since the actor started working in entertainment.

In the midst of all the frenzy, American songwriter and rapper Cardi B has changed her Twitter display image to that of Joe Goldberg from ‘You.’ She shared it on her profile with the Hashtag ‘New Profile Pic.’ Have a look:

The post, since uploaded, has gone viral and garnered over 6 million views. “Literally how trolls look at my timeline!" wrote a Twitter user. Another person wrote, “Penn and Cardi’s friendship is one of the best things to ever happen to social media."

Earlier, an old video from an event organised for the Netflix show at Manila in Philippines started doing rounds on the internet where Badgley is seen talking about how he handles social media and in doing so, he also spoke about the US rapper Cardi B’s social media presence, which he believes to be ‘authentic’. Elaborating on it, Badgley had said, “It’s this incredibly nuanced place to be, and despite what many might judge as ‘antic,’ she has an incredibly authentic relationship to (social media) and that’s why people like her so much."

A few days after this, the rapper and the ‘YOU’ star exchanged their Twitter display photos so that now Badgley’s account sports a Cardi B photo and vice versa.

Dare we say, that’s some bold steps right there. But of course, for Badgley’s Joe, it wouldn’t be the first time. Remember back in Season 1, when he had kidnapped Benji Ashby while obsessing over Beck, he had literally used his phone to keep up the impression that Ashby was fine and out and about. So, we are not putting anything past ‘Joe’.

