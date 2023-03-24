Cats and dogs can often get along and tolerate each other’s presence even if they aren’t best buddies. A hilarious video that’s doing rounds on social media has now become proof of it. Many believe that dogs tend to interact more and cats are loners and this clip almost makes it believable. Shared on Reddit, it features a small pup trying to extend a hand of friendship toward two felines who seemingly reside in the same vicinity. The small pup adorably moves in direction of cats, his steps becoming slower as he inches closer to them.

After assessing the situation and without seeing any sign of hostility, the puppy seemingly tries to touch one of the cats. It is at that moment when the feline turns uncomfortable with the intrusion and turns back aggressively. The reaction scares the pup so much that he quickly runs away from them. Watch the video here:

The video has generated hilarious reactions on the social media forum, many attributing the felines to the behaviour of ‘mean’. A user commented, “Little guy couldn’t read the room. Lol,” another wrote, “That’s a hard no.” One more joined, “This is how I always perceived the ‘mean girls’ in my high school.” Another user, who agreed with the ‘mean girls’ title given to the cats, said, “I’m getting a very mean girls ‘you can’t sit with us’ vibe.”

Meanwhile, a person who appears to know how dogs and cats react blamed the aggressive behaviour on language barrier. “In dog language leaning in for a butt sniff is good manners, but in cat language, if they lean in like that they are gonna bite, so that’s why the tabby reacted that way. It’s just a language barrier,” wrote the user. One more who found the video hilarious added, “The way he scampers off to the side lol.” Besides this, a section of the internet also empathized with the “poor" pup.

A similar Reddit video previously captured a funny encounter between a pitbull and a cat who apparently reside in the same household. The clip showcased the doggo licking the feline’s face in a friendly gesture, but the latter turns around to claw at the pitbull. It prompts a cycle of hisses and attacks from the cat’s side, resulting in the dog finally giving up his antics. Take a look at it here:

Which one of these animal videos did you like the most?

