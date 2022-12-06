Caught On Cam: Rare Maned Wolf Spotted Crossing a Road in Central South America

In a rare animal sighting, a ‘maned wolf’ was spotted crossing a street. The strange part is that at first glance, the animal appears to be a wolf, but upon closer inspection, it appears to be a fox. However, it does not fit into either category. The near-threatened species are found in remote areas of central South America. A glimpse of the same was shared by Twitter user Reg Saddler. Stunned by the same, the user captioned the post, “Does anyone know what the heck this is?!”

Watch the video:

Does anyone know what the heck this is?!🎥 via Imgur pic.twitter.com/FwBBJCfgb6— Reg Saddler (@zaibatsu) December 3, 2022

The video has garnered over 2 million views as of now. Many social media users were stunned to witness such a rare animal. One of the users wrote, “A maned wolf! Not a wolf though. There’s an episode of them stealing food from a home or hotel too close to their habitat and it’s fascinating! Have to see if I can find it”.

A maned wolf! Not a wolf though. There's an episode of them stealing food from a home or hotel too close to their habitat and it's fascinating! Have to see if I can find it.— N² - 19 Days Til Christmas!!! (@NatashaNicholes) December 3, 2022

Another user wrote, “Looks like a maned wolf”.

Looks like a maned wolf.— annaporia 🇺🇦🌻🇺🇦🍉🇺🇦🍉🇺🇦 (@bskep) December 4, 2022

A third user quipped, “That thing is creepy!! It gives me the Heeby-Jeebies! Props to you for recording this. If that thing walked out in front of me like that, I’d be outta there.”

That thing is creepy AF!! It gives me the Heeby-Jeebies! Props to you for recording this. If that thing walked out in front of me like that, I'd be outta there.— Double Sawbuck (@double_sawbuck) December 6, 2022

According to Britannica, the maned wolf is a rare large-eared canine found in isolated plains regions of central South America. An erectile mane, long reddish-brown hair, extraordinarily long blackish legs, and a head that resembles a fox are all characteristics of the maned wolf. The maned wolf feeds on small creatures, insects, and plants.

Tigers are symbol of sustainability of India’s forests…Sharing an interesting clip of a rare melanistic tiger marking its territory on international Tigers day.From a Tiger Reserve poised for recovery of an isolated source population with a very unique gene pool. Kudos🙏🙏 pic.twitter.com/FiCIuO8Qj4— Susanta Nanda IFS (@susantananda3) July 29, 2022

Previously, a majestic black tiger was spotted in Odisha’s Similipal National Park in a rare sighting. Susanta Nanda, an Indian Forest Service officer, posted a video of the rare animal. “Sharing an interesting clip of a rare melanistic tiger marking its territory on International Tiger Day,” he wrote in the caption. The video amassed over 65,000 views.

