2-MIN READ

Caught On Camera: Uttarakhand Minister Slaps Man In Middle Of A Busy Street

Curated By: Buzz Staff

Trending Desk

Last Updated: May 04, 2023, 15:58 IST

Delhi, India

Both parties have filed police complaints against each other. (credits: Twitter/@Nationonetv)

Prem Chand Aggarwal’s office released a statement, claiming that the young man started misbehaving with him while they were stuck in traffic.

A video capturing a heated altercation between Uttarakhand Finance Minister Prem Chand Aggarwal and a young man has been making rounds on social media. The video shows Aggarwal getting into a heated argument with the man before slapping him on a busy road in Rishikesh. In addition, Aggarwal’s security personnel were also seen hitting the man. Following the scuffle on the busy road, the minister’s office released a statement, claiming that the young man started misbehaving with him while they were stuck in a traffic jam.

In the statement, the minister claimed that the man, identified as Surendra Singh Negi, tore Aggarwal’s kurta and even attempted to snatch his pistol, reported Times of India. Aggarwal and his security personnel managed to save themselves from the man who allegedly also picked up a stone with the intention of injuring the minister.

In another video, Surendra alleged that Prem Chand Aggarwal and his guards hit him with the support of police officials. He also claimed that a false case is being filed against him.

During a press interview, Prem Chand Aggarwal claimed that the man verbally abused him and attempted to assault him, leading to his gunner taking action.

RELATED NEWS

The minister alleged that the man was using foul language and also tore his kurta during the brawl. The minister claimed money and other valuables items are missing from his pocket. He pointed out a torn pocket in the uniform of his security guard.

Prem Chand Aggarwal added that the guard tried to control the man, but he ran to the other side of the street to get a brick. The minister’s security guard reportedly tried to stop him and his uniform was ripped in the process.

Senior police superintendent DS Kunwar said that the incident had come to the police’s notice.

Both parties have also filed a formal police complaint in the incident. Meanwhile, a departmental enquiry has also been ordered against the minister’s gunner Gaurav Singh Rana. An advisory was issued to the security personnel that they must practice restraint in instances like these. In a previous incident, a gunner deployed in security of a former Khanpur MLA was suspended after an altercation with government officials.

first published:May 04, 2023, 15:30 IST
