Chaitra Navratri is nearing its end and it is said that if people worship Mata Adishakti the right way, she showers her devotees with blessings. Every devotee has a different norm for worshipping their god. A 32-year-old man however has shown unmatched resolve when it comes to worshipping Mata Adishakti and decided to meditate for 9 days straight without eating or drinking anything except two spoons of water and two spoons of curd twice a day. The man has taken the pledge to keep the Navratri fast this way as he wants to impress the goddess unparalleled to anyone he knows.

Kamlesh Kurmi, a Bundelkhand resident, is sitting and meditating in this 9-day-long resolution but he started preparations for the same 15 days in advance. For this, he reduced his food intake little by little and gave up food and water completely about 5 days before the start of Chaitra Navratri. He continued to fast with no water and food on the day of Amavasya and the Pratipada day of Chaitra Navratri, he sat on a wooden chair near the idol of Maa Durga, immediately starting meditation.

People of the village have been flocking to Kamlesh’s brother’s residence to see him meditate with such deep devotion. Several devotional bhajans are being sung at the place by groups of locals. Although Kamlesh is from Suna village of Deori block in Madhya Pradesh, he has decided to worship and meditate at his brother Dharmendra Vishwakarma’s residence. Kamlesh has done this kind of vigorous mediation for the second consecutive year.

Last year Kamlesh worshipped Maa Adishakti for 9 days lying in the same place. This time he has decided to do it while sitting. Kamlesh is a sculptor and he has made an idol of Goddess Durga and installed it in front of him.

Ram Navami, the last day of Chaitra Navratri will be celebrated tomorrow (March 30). It marks the birth of Lord Rama and the end of Chaitra Navratri. Kamlesh will also be fasting for the last day after which he will resume his regular meals.

