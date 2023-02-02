What is a good icebreaker for online dating? This is the most common query of every other individual who right-swipes a match on a dating app. After all, coming up with the best opener saves things from going downhill fast. But, not everyone is a master at it and a recent instance with a woman proved that right! She shared a screenshot of her dating app convo with a man whose bizarre icebreaker tickled the funny bones of several internet users.

Twitter user, Neha Ramneek Kapoor, posted a screengrab of her conversation with a man on a dating app (probably Bumble). It showed how she started introducing herself to a man called Pranav and wished to carry forward with a simple question that turned out to be hilarious AF. As she went on to ask “How are you", the man responded, “I am Takatvar (strong)" followed by a flexed biceps emoji. If being that ‘manly’ wasn’t enough, he asked Neha “Chal Panja (Ready for arm wrestling)". Can he be more cringe? Even Neha couldn’t stop herself from posting about this weird conversation online and wrote, “Someone save me from the hell that is heterosexuality.”

Someone save me from the hell that is heterosexuality. pic.twitter.com/EPjhPsB91I— Neha Ramneek Kapoor (@PWNeha) February 1, 2023

No doubt, the rib-tickling instance made Twitter LOL like anything! Soon, netizens lost their calm and started flooding the comment section with funny reactions. One of them even asked what made her ‘swipe’ the man to which she replied, “He had a bio and normal pictures. Which means he stood out from 90% of them.” Oh, really, didn’t he?

He had a bio and normal pictures. Which means he stood out from 90% of them.— Neha Ramneek Kapoor (@PWNeha) February 2, 2023

The red flag was I am takatvar to your HOW are you — SunJai ️‍ (He/Him) (@ViBe0781) February 2, 2023

Where you get the strength to even…You’ve my respect pic.twitter.com/39B8caDP0z— SunJai ️‍ (He/Him) (@ViBe0781) February 2, 2023

Hahahahahahaha! Sometimes I miss dating apps just for this entertainment — Elfie’s Mom (@PhuleiMehak) February 2, 2023

Haath mangne ka ye kaunsa tareeka hai — Aman (@AmanHasNoName_2) February 2, 2023

“The red flag was I am takatvar to your HOW are you,” said a user while another one replied, “Hahahahahahaha! Sometimes I miss dating apps just for this entertainment.” The third user commented, “He might be thinking he’s quite funny after this”. “Haath mangne ka ye kaunsa tareeka hai (Is this how you propose?),” quipped the fourth one.

