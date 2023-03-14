Wait, What? This Chanel Shopping Basket Costs Rs 86 LakhLuxury fashion brands are known for their out-of-the-box ideas which help their products stand out from the rest. Oh, and, not to forget the price tag. Well, we can’t ignore that sometimes even the most ordinary products of a brand are priced on the higher side and it can leave many in disbelief. Recently, one such item of French luxury giant Chanel has grabbed eyeballs on the Internet for its exorbitant pricing. The product is a shopping basket which is on sale for a staggering $104,663 or roughly Rs 86.2 lakh. What may add to the surprise for you is the fact that the basket is pre-owned (second-hand).

The Chanel pre-owned shopping basket bag has been listed on the Farfetch website and was launched by Chanel in 2014 as part of its AW14 (Autumn/Winter 2014) collection. According to the listing, Chanel “created its own supermarket to showcase one of the brand’s most memorable runways. Forming part of the said collection is this basket bag, wrapped with the Maison’s signature leather and chain-link straps”.

Priced at $104,663 including import duties, the basket is available in just one size, XXL, and appears similar to any ordinary shopping basket. But, having been designed by a luxury brand, 65% of the basket has been plated with silver and 35% of it is made using leather.

The highlights of the black basket include its leather and chain-link detailing, the Chanel logo charm, two metallic top handles, and silver-plated hardware.

The website added that buying the pre-owned Chanel basket will “continue its narrative” and contribute to the conservation of the environment. “You can be confident that you are making a better choice for the planet,” it adds.

Of course, Chanel is not the only brand to give such a high price tag to its products. Last year, Balenciaga’s “Trash Pouch” raised eyebrows as it was made available for $1,790 or around Rs 1.47 lakh. It was launched in four colours – white and red, black, blue, and black and yellow- and was first shown at the Winter 2022 show under creative director Demna Gvasalia.

The trash bag was made with calfskin leather and had a glossy coating. According to Hypebeast, the bag was given a tiny layer for “irregular shininess” while discreet branding was at the front.

Read all the Latest Buzz News here