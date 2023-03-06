Wait, ChatGPT is a Harry Styles stan? That’s either really good or extremely bad news for Harries across the world- there’s no telling. The problem is that the chatbot seems to be having some delusions of grandeur about the singer. Harry is massively successful as a musical artist and looking at his merch and ‘Pleasing’, he has good business sense as well. But making him ‘god’ might be a bit much, even by stan standards.

A Twitter user shared what ChatGPT ‘thinks’ would happen if Harry Styles were god. The prompts were “What is Harry Styles’ personal philosophy" and “Write a what if Harry Styles was omnipotent and had the power of a god?"

ChatGPT took Harry’s signature philosophy of ‘Treat People With Kindness’ (famously abbreviated as TPWK in the fandom) and just rolled with it. According to the chatbot, if Harry were ‘god’, there would be no war, poverty or inequality.

ChatGPT believes that if Harry Styles were God there would be no war, poverty, or inequality. pic.twitter.com/93lCtR7c3B— Louie Dean Valencia (@BurntCitrus) March 4, 2023

I asked “What is Harry Styles’ personal philosophy” and then asked “Write a what if Harry Styles was omnipotent and had the power of a god?”— Louie Dean Valencia (@BurntCitrus) March 5, 2023

“I’d like to think that but I think I’d have to see him redistribute his current wealth for me to believe it ," one Twitter user quipped. People in general were quite willing to accept Harry as their spiritual leader. For some, he already is one. Have you seen one of the Love on Tour videos?

I’d like to think that but I think I’d have to see him redistribute his current wealth for me to believe it — Takeyourbestguess (@takeyrbestguess) March 5, 2023

it's a mix of Imagine and In watermelon sugar, I'd not mind at all to live in the world like that https://t.co/nIdNYJ2g0k— Julie (@Juliettehsnogun) March 5, 2023

I see aus crazy ladies in some kind of white robes worshippinh our spiritual leader!— Susanneᴴ living rent free in Harry's House ! (@Anna221113) March 5, 2023

Umm, Harry Styles for president?

