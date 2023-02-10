ChatGPT has forced the world to talk about artificial intelligence and its future within just weeks of its launch. The chatbot is created to produce solutions, texts, and images which has brought a fresh wave in this era of the so-called generative AI. Despite its sudden burst in popularity, ChatGPT is known to have serious drawbacks including spreading misinformation. Many internet users are testing the chatbot’s capabilities, by prompting it with vivid tasks. One such Instagrammer used the AI chatbot to help him instruct a recipe made out of the ingredients he mentioned in the chat section.

The Instagram user also shared a video of preparing the dish made out of the AI chatbot’s instructions. The clip contains a series of screenshots of the user’s chat, wherein AI devises a step-by-step recipe for the man to use all the ingredients mentioned by him. The video begins with him taking the names as well as showing the leftover items in his kitchen. ChatGPT suggested the man make a ‘cheesy potato and vegetable bake’.

He follows all the stepwise instructions shown in the chatbot and records himself while doing so. Posting the video online, the man wrote, “Comment karo ingredients aur Chat GPT ki madad se mai banaunga unse dish (Specify ingredients in the comment section and I’ll make new dishes with the help of ChatGPT).”

Take a look at the video here:

The video has raked up over 4.9 million views on Instagram, leaving users divided. While some appeared to be impressed with the technology, others were keen to know more. A user suggested, “Should have asked your grandma,” another added, “Lol this has nothing to do with AI.”

One more added, “Aise apps already exist karte hai jo existing ingredients se internet se matching recipes search karke dede (There are many apps that give recipes using matching ingredients on the internet).”

Meanwhile, a user joked, “Ab hum Zomato nahi chat GPT kholenge (Now we’ll use ChatGPT instead of Zomato).” One person who wanted to test the chatbot more asked, “Try to add conditions. No electricity and Gas. Then see the results.”

Would you try this new technology?

