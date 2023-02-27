ChatGPT is a contentious subject on the Internet but it sure has saved the day for a design agency’s CEO. Greg Isenberg, CEO of Late Checkout, took to Twitter to share how the chatbot helped him recover Rs 90,68,187 lakh ($109,500) from a client who ghosted them without paying. Isenberg spoke about how the client was a multi-billion dollar client who ghosted the company after they constantly “underpromised and overdelivered" on their designs.

Isenberg said that the incident was killing his team’s morale. Instead of going the legal way, he thought of using ChatGPT to draft a “bit more of a scary email to draw attention." In the prompt, Isenberg detailed the context and asked ChatGPT to pretend it works in the finance department and its job is to collect payments from clients.

Last year, we did some design work for a mainstream brand.They loved the work and kept asking for more. We kept on underpromising and overdelivering, and life was good… until the communication stopped — GREG ISENBERG (@gregisenberg) February 24, 2023

Our finance and operations team asked me to step in. Instead of sending another email that might fall on deaf ears or hiring an expensive lawyer to initiate debt collections, I had an idea. What if ChatGPT could draft a bit more of a scary email to draw attention? — GREG ISENBERG (@gregisenberg) February 24, 2023

This was the prompt: pic.twitter.com/O9hkxClynW— GREG ISENBERG (@gregisenberg) February 24, 2023

I changed a few minor thingsMy heart was racing… 2 mins let's later I get an email from an executive of the company My hearts drops! — GREG ISENBERG (@gregisenberg) February 24, 2023

It gets you thinking…How much of professional services will be automated with AI? How much of companies current business processes can be automated with AI? Is it 5%, 25%, 50% or more? — GREG ISENBERG (@gregisenberg) February 24, 2023

“Should I send the client that ghosted me this thread? I never told him I used ChatGPT for the collection email… I think he’d get a kick out of it.." Isenberg wrote in conclusion to the thread.

On the opposite end of the spectrum, recently a Twitter user spoke about how Microsoft’s AI chatbot Bing ‘threatened’ an individual upon being provoked.

