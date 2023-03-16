ChatGPT took a host of simulated exams including Uniform Bar Exam, LSAT, GRE, and all the AP exams, passing each one with flying colours except one: English language and literature. In an atmosphere when AI art is burgeoning and contentious and people across professions concerned over whether or not ChatGPT might render their roles obsolete, there’s something poetic about the bot failing to pass in this specific subject.

ChatGPT’s scorecard was shared on Twitter by Wharton professor Ethan Mollick. Many Twitter users pointed out that the bot was “cheating" in a way, due to its deep knowledge of the Internet. Mollick disputed it, claiming that it was also about applying theories to novel situations.

ChatGPT Passes and Fails

there's something so beautiful about ChatGPT passing everything *except* English literature, which neatly exposes its pretty severe limitations https://t.co/96a7HwMcav— Alex Shephard (@alex_shephard) March 14, 2023

do not have expertise in this but from reading summaries so far it seems like it will be extremely easy for these tools to replace most coding & PR, but extremely difficult to replace most humanities research? while most schools have been preparing for the opposite— Hannah Kardon (@hannahkardon) March 14, 2023

All across America, high school English teachers are rejoicing. Hallelujah, hallelujah!— Used Books NJ (@usedbooksnj) March 14, 2023

It can't pass English Lit for the same reason AI will never be a threat to the human race - it doesn't have the spirit that houses imagination.— The Moral Culture (@culture_moral) March 15, 2023

The ap lit is what stands out to me. Painfully obvious from that that gpt4 has no real standalone ability to generate novel analysis of text. Seems to align with the idea that all it can really do is mashup existing writing from its database.— 6 hour avatar 2 cut (@KresimirV2) March 14, 2023

Probably because there are no correct answers to pull from in the reference data. It has no fundamental understanding of the material that it responds to or generates, meaning that it can't do a good job of pulling apart metaphors and symbolism.— vo (@voksul) March 14, 2023

People evidently think that ChatGPT’s failure to pass AP English is symptomatic of some of its gravest limitations. Addressing this, Mollick wrote in a tweet, “The AI notably failed the English composition APs. Given my experience teaching with AI, I think prompt-tweaking might result in better scores."

