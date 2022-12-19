‘Cheers, Car Horns, Music’ in Buenos Aires As Ecstatic Fans Celebrate Argentina’s FIFA Victory

Streets covered with people screaming at top of their lungs and cars honking in unison explain what happened in Argentina after Messi and his men lifted the FIFA World Cup trophy last night. It came as a historic win to Argentina that put an end to their 36-year World Cup drought by defeating the defending champions France 4-2 in the penalty shootout. While the country’s 2-0 in the first half increased the hopes of many, it wasn’t until the very last goal by Gonzalo Montiel that sent the Argentine players and fans into raptures. People took to the streets in Buenos Aires as the dramatic penalty shootout proved that Argentina will bring home football’s most coveted trophy.

The adrenaline rush was so evident around the iconic Obelisk of Buenos Aires that the air smelled of euphoria with fans banging drums, horns, and whatnot to thank Lionel Messi for giving such a majestic feeling to each of them. An estimated two billion people converged on the streets and their party mood knew no specific bounds. Streets were flocked up like anything with everyone hailing Messi and screaming ‘Vamos Argentina’. People yelling, hands banging, fireworks cracking and drums thumping, the mood was jubilant AF.

Video of a drone capturing the special moments was shared on Twitter which showed a massive crowd coloured in their national sky blue and white jerseys thronging the historic monument in central Buenos Aires. The triumph has, indeed, given the South American country a moment of celebration amidst the economic suffering and sky-high inflation.

Unbelievable, joyous and emotional celebrations in Buenos Aires. Just look what Argentina’s World Cup win means. via IG/alepetra_ pic.twitter.com/5oek57Ux45 — Ben Jacobs (@JacobsBen) December 18, 2022

Meanwhile, Argentine talisman Messi won the Golden Ball award for being the best player in the tournament. Kylian Mbappe, on the other hand, won the Golden Boot award after striking a hat-trick for France in the FIFA World Cup 2022.

