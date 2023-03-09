There is no limit to bizarre food experimentation videos on the internet, and they often leave foodies cringing. From ice cream puri, and Kulfi idli to a combination of Ramen and croissant, Dairy milk omelette and more, we have seen it all. But the list appears to be never-ending. Adding to the list of bizarre food combos, this time it is a drink, Cheese Blast Soda. A video shared by a food vlogging Instagram account is now making rounds.

The Instagram Reel begins with a man putting crushed peanuts in the glass. He then adds a dash of yellow and blue-coloured soda of Pineapple and Blueberry flavours, respectively. In the end, the vendor grates a block of cheese over the beverage.

The drink is said to be the “Summer Special Drink” of the soda shop named Powerful Soda in Rander, Surat.

The caption of the post read: “The first time in Surat Cheese Blast Soda. Have you ever courage to one sip of cheese blast soda? A crushed Ice loaded with Peanuts then two different layers of soda like Pineapple and Blueberry topped with Cheese over them for this Summer Special Drink.”

The photo and video-sharing app users have expressed their displeasure over the bizarre drink.

“Are you kidding me? Stop wasting cheese for god’s sake,” one of the users commented. Another person said, “No doubt cases of heart attack are increasing… kuch bhi bana ke khila pila rahe aur log khaa bhi rahe.”

A third quipped, “This is not fair, you were also supposed to put ketchup, mayo, sev, Schezwan chutney, soy sauce just like all bizzare food items.” Another person added, “Worst thing on internet not today but it’ll be always.”

The video has garnered more than 6.62 lakh views since it was uploaded on social media.

Earlier, another weird combo of Thumbs UP panipuri went viral on Twitter. The special food combination is available at Maharaja Chat Centre in Kolkata where the street vendor shared that the combo was exclusive to his shop. Not just that, he is famous for serving different types of panipuri or puchkas, namely, chocolate, mango, pineapple, strawberry, coconut water, and Rajbhog, along with the common mint variety. The vendor prepared the puchkas by adding the cold drink into a container and mixing it with a bit of spice and lemon.

Now, will you try these bizarre combinations?

