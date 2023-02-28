Renowned Indian chef Sanjeev Kapoor has taken issue with Air India after being dissatisfied with the in-flight meal served during his Nagpur-Mumbai flight. His recent tweet included an image of cold chicken tikka served with watermelon, cucumber, tomato, and sev, along with the comment, “Is this what Indians should eat for breakfast?" This comes amid a growing number of flyers expressing disappointment with the quality of airline food.

Taking to Twitter, the celebrity chef expressed his disappointment and wrote, “Wake Up Air India…Nagpur-Mumbai 0740 flight. Cold Chicken Tikka with watermelon, cucumber, tomato & sev. Sandwich with minuscule filling of chopped cabbage with mayo. Sugar syrup Sponge painted with sweetened cream & yellow glaze.” He went on to ask if this was truly the representation of Indian cuisine that should be served for breakfast, lambasting the airline in the process.

Wake Up @airindiain.Nagpur-Mumbai 0740 flight. Cold Chicken Tikka with watermelon, cucumber, tomato & sev Sandwich with minuscule filling of chopped cabbage with mayo Sugar syrup Sponge painted with sweetened cream & yellow glaze. pic.twitter.com/2RZIWY9lhO — Sanjeev Kapoor (@SanjeevKapoor) February 27, 2023

Really !!! Is this what Indians should eat for breakfast??@airindiain— Sanjeev Kapoor (@SanjeevKapoor) February 27, 2023

Many other users were outraged by Sanjeev Kapoor’s tweet, as it reminded them of their own negative experiences with airline food. They felt that the taste and quality of the meals did not live up to the exorbitant prices charged to passengers. This disparity between cost and quality left many feeling frustrated and disappointed. “I got served cold sandwiches on bangalore mumbai flight today that was not even served in a plate, n best part after landing flight was held for 20mins as no ground bus to carry passengers to terminals….(Air India) what an experience,” wrote a user.

@airindiain what are you doing guys ? Not to forget you’re representing India. Enough damage happened lately. Wake up.— Devoleena Bhattacharjee (@Devoleena_23) February 27, 2023

I got served cold sandwiches on bangalore mumbai flight today that was not even served in a plate, n best part after landing flight was held for 20mins as no ground bus to carry passengers to terminals @airindiain what an experience— Aski De Casta (@Aski_de_casta) February 27, 2023

“Oh you got much better deal. They served that for domestic travel. See what they served in JFK DEL flight. First one is rotten fish. Second one Biriyani with Dal. Don’t know to which culinary school that great cook went. And they give canned response and nothing will change,” commented the other while sharing images of the food they were served on flight.

Oh you got much better deal. They served that for domestic travel. See what they served in JFK DEL flight. First one is rotten fish. Second one Biriyani with Dal. Don’t know to which culinary school that great cook went. And they give canned response and nothing will change pic.twitter.com/nKFwf9WEgJ— Tom Hagen (@TomHagen76528) February 27, 2023

Meanwhile, the Tate-owned carrier responded to Khana Khazana host’s tweet and wrote, “Sir, your feedback is paramount to us. We’re continually upgrading our services and from tomorrow this sector will be catered to by our partners Taj Sats and Ambassador. Trust you will have a better experience with the food onboard going forward!”

Sir, your feedback is paramount to us. We’re continually upgrading our services and from tomorrow this sector will be catered to by our partners Taj Sats and Ambassador. Trust you will have a better experience with the food onboard going forward!— Air India (@airindiain) February 27, 2023

Appreciate your response. I mean well & sincerely hope there is a thorough audit of services so that flyers consistently get a great experience. I will continue to support all sincere efforts. Today’s flight; service by crew and on time performance deserve a Thumbs Up 👍— Sanjeev Kapoor (@SanjeevKapoor) February 27, 2023

In response to the airline’s message, the 58-year-old chef expressed his appreciation, stating that he meant well and hoped for a comprehensive audit of their services to ensure that flyers consistently receive a great experience. “I will continue to support all sincere efforts. Today’s flight; service by crew and on time performance deserve a Thumbs Up,” he ended.

Read all the Latest Buzz News here