Over 1,200 gallbladder stones have been removed from a diabetic woman at a hospital in Chennai. The woman from West Bengal had earlier been directed to undergo treatment in Chennai. The 55-year-old woman visited Mohan’s Diabetes Clinic in Chennai with complaints of flatulence and indigestion. A scan revealed that she had more than fifty stones in her gallbladder.

Following that, a team of doctors immediately decided to operate on her and remove the bladder stones. However, during the procedure, the doctors were shocked to discover over 2,000 stones in the woman’s gallbladder. According to doctors, there were 1,240 stones bigger than 2 mm among them and others were smaller.

“In my 20 years of experience, I have never seen so many gallstones in the gallbladder," said Brijendra Kumar Srivatsav, assistant director and diabetologist. Further, he stated that gallstones are more likely to form in obese women over the age of 40 and are even more prone to form in diabetics. “Diabetes has affected this patient for 12 years," he said.

Moreover, the diabetologist also claimed that without the procedure, she would have become infected and her gallbladder would have burst, adding that such kinds of stones could possibly develop into cancer. “Bile from the liver is stored in the gallbladder and released when required for digestion. Bile may not be effectively drained from the gallbladder in some individuals.

“Their gallbladder may become clogged with bile, become inflamed, and develop stones. If there are only one or two stones there will be only mild symptoms such as indigestion. When the gallbladder becomes obstructed, the right side of the rib cage starts to feel painful," Dr Brijendra added.

Anesthesiologist Sathish Babu, who was part of the surgical team, said that for a person who avoids obesity, exercises regularly and eats a balanced diet at regular intervals, gallbladder function should be healthier.

