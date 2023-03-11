When you think of the food equivalent of an ATM, it is likely that the image of a vending machine pops up in your mind. Mass-manufactured, packaged foodstuffs stacked one in front of the other is not the most exciting thing in the world, though. Worry not. A Chennai-based startup might soon replace that boring imagery with a fully-automated, unstaffed biryani takeaway service. Bai Veetu Kalyanam, or BVK Biryani, has opened India’s first unmanned biryani takeout outlet in Kolathur. The company is eyeing 12 more locations across the city soon.

The Kolathur store features machines with 32-inch touchscreens. They display the BVK Biryani menu that customers can easily browse through to place their orders. Once the customer has selected the delicacy they want to try out, they can proceed to make the payment. They can do it either by scanning a QR code or using a card.

When the order is ready (a process that takes only a couple of minutes), the customer just needs to tap the “open door" option and collect their packaged food.

A video by a food blogger has recorded the quick process. He says that after placing the order for a mini-mutton biryani, he had to punch in his name and phone number to access the payment portal. He said that the option to pay with cash was not yet available, so customers could only use plastic money or digital payments. The food was ready in under four minutes.

He recommended that people try going to this kiosk for the unique experience it offers.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by FOOD VETTAI (@food_vettai)

According to NDTV, Faheem S, co-Founder and CEO of BVK, has revealed the startup’s plans to launch 12 such unmanned biryani takeaway outlets all across Chennai. Presently, the company already offers one-hour delivery across the Southern metropolitan city. Further down the road, BVK wants to scale up the operation for a pan-India reach.

BVK’s biryani is cooked in traditional coal and firewood. They claim to not use meat taken from storage or bought from other vendors. BVK’s official website also states that the ingredients, including the spices needed to prepare the food, are ground in-house every day, depending on the demand. Nothing is pre-bought and stored.

Read all the Latest Buzz News here