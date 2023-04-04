Chhattisgarh Man Alleges Police Asked For Rs 30,000 To Release His Son

Things turned chaotic in Korba, Chhattisgarh, when a man arrived at Darri police station in a towel and accused the officers of demanding a bribe in exchange for releasing his 14-year-old son. The police had taken the teenager into custody alleging that he had committed theft.

The man reached the police station in just a towel and parked his car in the middle of the road demanding the police to release his son creating a ruckus. A crowd gathered on the road amid all this. He was identified as Raj Kumar Netam and he refused to leave until the police conducted themselves the right way about the situation.

The CSEB police outpost saw officers coming out of their station to persuade the man but since the boy is a minor and the father alleged that they were keeping him in their custody and beating him up, he refused to leave. He also alleged that the police officers demanded Rs 30,000 to release his son. He was also told to arrange the money as soon as possible and bring it to the station if he wanted his son back. He alleged that he was intimidated on a phone call that until the money arrives, his son will continue to be beaten.

The incident happened on Sunday, April 2 and Town Inspector Vivek Sharma, Darri Police talked to the media and said that they had taken action against some boys who were involved in the theft. But he suggested that the boy the man was talking about wasn’t one of them. Moreover, he suggested that Raj Kumar should visit the Darri police station directly rather than creating a ruckus in the middle of the road.

