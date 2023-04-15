Chhattisgarh Man Locks Himself For 2 Days With Live-in Partner’s Dead Body

A 30-year-old woman named Basanti Yadav, who was in a live-in relationship with her partner, was found dead inside her rented house in Raipur, Chhattisgarh, on Tuesday. What is shocking about this incident was that her partner locked the room and sat beside her dead body for two days. He revealed that he couldn’t muster the courage to report it to the police, and only went out of the room once for food.

According to police reports, the deceased’s partner, Gopi Nishad, revealed that the couple had a quarrel over an issue, following which he went to sleep. When he woke up, he saw that Basanti had hanged herself. He said that it was unbelievable for him to see his partner take such a drastic step. He brought her body down and locked the room.

Even though the room was locked from inside, neighbours got the foul smell and informed the police.

Police revealed that the couple had recently rented the house in the Tikrapara area of the capital city. Gopi Nishad had lost his job and been an extreme alcoholic. He had already sold his bicycle and a gas cylinder, which triggered a fight between them. Police also revealed that the deceased’s body has bruises as well, indicating physical violence before the death.

Basanti was a resident of Mahasamund district. She worked in a hospital, where she met Gopi. The duo fell in love and decided to move in together. Gopi Nishad had left his job and was out of work.

Police have suspected Gopi’s involvement in the death. His refusal to inform the police and to lock himself inside the room with the dead body has made him a prime suspect in Basanti Yadav’s death case. An FIR has been filed against Gopi, and an arrest could be made any time after investigating the whole situation.

