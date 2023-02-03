Gone are those days when mouth-watering delicacies used to be very cheap and pocket-friendly. But, people from the 1990s can easily relate to this, as the generation has seen all kinds of transformations. From small Nokia phones to iPhones, and from CRT televisions to smart TVs, they have seen it all. Recently, a picture of a restaurant’s menu card from 2001 is making rounds on the internet and is taking the 90s kids on a nostalgic ride.

The prices of the food items in the menu, shared on Instagram, will blow your mind. The rates are six to seven times cheaper compared to the current rates. The price of Chicken Biryani is just Rs 30 while the cost of Mutton biryani is Rs 32. Paneer Butter Masala was just Rs 24.

Social media users are stunned to see the prices. “Haan bhai aj Kal ke restaurants mai check kar tai hai ke sabse lowest prices konsa hai aur is menu mai check kar ra hu ke sabse highest price konsa hai (In today’s time, in a restaurant, we look for a dish with the lowest price; and here, I am looking for priciest dish on the menu),” said one of the user.

Another person said, “Ye the achee din (those were the good days).” A third user also added, “Us time period ke hisaab ye jayada h dosto (during that period it was costly).” Another user commented, “Nothing changed, just added a 0 to all the rates.”

Earlier, an old ticket from Pakistan to India issued at the time of Independence had gone viral on social media. At that time, the cost of the ticket was just Rs 36 and 9 annas for nine people. The ticket was bought on September 17, 1947. The stamp was created by hand using a red marker pen. It also mentioned that it is for the AC-3 coach.

