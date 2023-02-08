Parenthood trauma got real! The joke around children getting swapped at birth turned out to be a shocking reality for a couple who realised that they’d been raising the wrong child for five years due to the hospital’s mistake of switching babies after birth. Twitter user, Saint Zoe, shared about the incident which took the internet users by surprise. This sparked a conversation amongst the tweeples who started digging into what would have led to this!

The man explained how it all began when a man took a paternity test on his daughter to find out that he wasn’t the father and it turned out that his wife wasn’t her mother as well. While they went on to sue the hospital for their mistake, it supposedly came out that their biological daughter was in foster care after being abandoned by the people who took her home. This made the couple adopt their biological daughter while keeping the non-biological one as well. Apparently, the hospital settled and gave around two million in compensation to the husband and wife.

So a man took a paternity test on his daughter and he wasn’t the father. The mom swears she never cheated and the test had to be wrong. She can’t convince him so she also took a test. Turns out she wasn’t the mom either. Now they’re suing the hospital because they switched babies— Saint Zoe (@Jupinapapi3) February 5, 2023

Imagine raising a baby for 5 years but now you kinda wanna get your actual baby but now don’t wanna give up this one either— Saint Zoe (@Jupinapapi3) February 5, 2023

Well if both babies at birth before tagged were placed in the wrong bassinets immediately after then you have a swap— MissShellz 03/02/86 (@MissShellz35) February 6, 2023

Not sure how every hospital in the country does it, but for my 3 kids, the baby, mom and me all get tags within the first 10-15 mins WHILE mom is holding baby on her chest. The tags are applied before the cord is cut. Baby literally cannot be separated!— Andrew Kret (@BuffKret2407) February 6, 2023

The way my mouth dropped— Duggy (@DwayneDuggerII) February 7, 2023

You frl need to keep your eye on the nurses & dr’s at all times in the hospital too cuz there’s just no way you can do that to someone pic.twitter.com/HrWaBZI3Mt— Domooo✨ (@idimeology_) February 7, 2023

The update on the story further read that the couple did not wish to reveal their identities and were moving out of their current town. “Imagine raising a baby for 5 years but now you kinda wanna get your actual baby but now don’t wanna give up this one either,” read the tweet of the narrator.

Soon, netizens joined in to look for probable reasons that would’ve resulted in the exchange of babies. “If both babies at birth before tagged were placed in the wrong bassinets immediately after then you have a swap,” commented a user while another one said, “You frl need to keep your eye on the nurses & dr’s at all times in the hospital too cuz there’s just no way you can do that to someone.” A user also shared his own experience and wrote, “Not sure how every hospital in the country does it, but for my 3 kids, the baby, mom and me all get tags within the first 10-15 mins WHILE mom is holding baby on her chest. The tags are applied before the cord is cut. Baby literally cannot be separated!”

Read all the Latest Buzz News here