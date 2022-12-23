Children Are Amazed by Father's Explanation of How Sperm Fertlizers An Egg

As a child, you must have asked this question, “how are babies born?” It is a curious question that most kids often ask. Sometimes parents feel uncomfortable or unsure about how to explain the process to a child and make their own attempts. However, a biologist dad has become an inspiration for many, as he finds a way to talk to his kids about sperm and eggs. If you too want to have an honest discussion with your kid regarding this, save this video.

Biologist Leslie Samuel shared a video on his Instagram. The video began with one of the children asking the father ‘if two sperm can go to the egg’, to which the father responds that once one sperm enters the egg, it turns the egg hard on the outside so that no other sperm can go in. Next up, the father asked the kids about how sperm enters a woman to which the kid promptly answers ‘by using sex’. The father pans the camera to the TV to show that the kids are watching an animated video of a sperm fertilizing an egg. The caption of the post read, “When your father’s a biologist”.

The video has amassed more than 125k likes after it was posted on November 2. It left the netizens totally impressed. One user praised the dad and wrote, “Why is nobody commenting on how brilliant the questions are? The tone of this conversation is beautiful”! Another user said, “This is awesome. So many parents are uncomfortable having conversations like this with their children”. A netizen praised the sex-education video. The comment read, “This is such a great example of early and clearly continuous sex education. It’s just not enough to have “the talk” once at 16 or so”. One social media user wished, “I wish I had this kind of parenting.

Check out the video here-

Seems like teaching them early is the right way to educate them. What do you think about this biologist dad’s teaching method?

