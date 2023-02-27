The first edition of the Mahindra Roots Festival was held in Mumbai between February 24 to February 26. The event featured incredible performances from 10 artists with the aim to pay tribute to the rich musical and cultural roots of India. Besides the performances, what stole the attention of the company’s chairman was a photograph of a relaxing pet dog. On Sunday evening, Anand Mahindra shared the moment online and Twitter is loving it. Many attendees booked a reserved seat of their choice to get a clear look at the stage. One of them seemingly also reserved a seat for their dog.

Anand Mahindra, who attended the fest on its final day, was surprised to watch a dog relaxing on a reserved seat. He took a photo of the moment and immediately uploaded it on social media. “I am at the Bandra Fort Amphitheatre for the final day of the Mahindra Roots Festivals. This is the chilled vibe out here,” the chairman captioned the photograph. Take a look at the tweet here:

I’m at the Bandra Fort Amphitheatre for the final day of the #MahindraRootsFestival This is the chilled vibe out here…😊 pic.twitter.com/4XgnnFQ2Vt— anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) February 26, 2023

In less than a day, the picture has amassed over lakh views and more than three thousand likes on the micro-blogging site. A barrage of Twitter users was impressed with the moment and many also added funny anecdotes related to it. A user wrote, “Har seat pe hota hai baitne wale ka naam, phir chahe woh ‘reserved’ hee kyon na ho (Every seat has the name of the person sitting on it, even if it is ‘reserved’). The doggy has got the most chilled-out place and ambiance.”

Another joked, “Every dog has its day.”

One chimed in, “Pertinent VIP occupies the primary slot. Cute.”

Meanwhile, a user gave a hilarious script for the moment, “Dog: Seeing my Future Fortune. Rest of India: We want that.”

According to a report by Mid-Day, the opening day of the festival was held at the Bal Gandharva Rang Mandhir, Followed by a series of performances hosted the next day at antiSOCIAL. The third day was held at the Bandra Fort Amphitheatre in Mumbai.

The lineup of the event wasn’t limited to folk music, but it also included a wide range of performances including poetry, storytelling, classics, theatre, and more.

