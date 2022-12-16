Chinese Food Blogger Stabbed to Death by Rival Influencer During Livestream in Nepal

A Chinese food blogger who goes by the online name, “Fatty Goes to Africa", was killed during his live stream in Nepal. He was purportedly attacked by a rival influencer on the streets of Kathmandu. The deadly attack was captured on camera as the blogger was live on his online channel while the accident caused him to die.

According to Asia Wire, the 29-year-old blogger, Gan Soujiong, was live broadcasting on the streets of Indra Chowk in Nepal as he kept walking and laughing with some of his friends. The video was suddenly interrupted by a series of distressed, high-pitched screams that even led to violent shaking of the camera before the screen got black. Later, a clip captured a dazed Gan who was covered in blood while laying in the middle of the street with another person, supposedly a Chinese national, and his competitor, Feng Zhengyung, who could be heard swearing at him in Chinese.

The video showed Gan bleeding profusely from his chest and stomach as he was badly wounded by the apparent attacks by his rival using the knife. Half-laid on the ground, Gan clutched his stomach and signalled towards the phone to ask the onlookers to call for assistance.

As per reports, Gan was taken to the National Trauma Centre where he breathed his last due to stab wounds in the chest and abdomen. His 32-year-old companion, Li Chusan was also hospitalised in critical condition after being stabbed in the stomach during the brutal knife attack.

Earlier, a South Korean YouTuber was molested by two men during a live stream in Mumbai’s Khar area on November 29. Hyojeong Park was publicly harassed by Mobeen Chand Mohammad Shaikh and Mohammad Naqeeb Sadrealam Ansari when another kind individual came to her rescue while watching her in trouble during the live stream. The accused were reportedly arrested after the Youtuber shared the incident online and thanked Mumbai Police for their instant action.

