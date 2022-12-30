Chinese Influencer Banned From Social Media Platform For Eating A Live Wasp

Social media is home to innumerable bizarre videos where people put themselves in danger to grab users’ attention. Recently, a Chinese influencer was banned from his social media account after he ate a live wasp while filming himself and posted the video online.

In the video, uploaded on Twitter, the man is seen holding a wasp using chopsticks and then eating it alive. It seems that the insect stung the man immediately as he writhes in pain and tries to get it out. Later in the clip, the influencer is seen struggling to speak with his face completely swollen. https://mobile.twitter.com/Instantregretss/status/1601704737300131840

According to South China Morning Post, the infuelucner, identified as Wang Can, first shared the video on Douyin, a Chinese version of TikTok. As his stunt of eating the live wasp did rounds, Wang was banned from the platform in September 2022. https://www.scmp.com/news/people-culture/trending-china/article/3191419/sausage-lips-chinese-influencer-cancelled-after

The influencer suffered extreme swelling and burning lips and had difficulty swallowing after filming the video on Friday, September 2. The video had amassed over 1 lakh views in a short time and Wang had planned to do something similar on September 4. However, his account was shut down before he could perform any other stunt.

This isn’t the first time the well-known influencer has done a dangerous stunt involving insects. His videos on the social media platform are similar to his latest stunt where he either disturbs or tries to kill wasps and their nests to gain views and followers on the app.

His videos always start with a popular Chinese proverb and expression: “I don’t know what to do after eating,” which is usually directed towards people who love to do silly and annoying things.

