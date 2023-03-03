A Chinese man was involved in a gas station robbery in 2009 when he stole 156 yuan (Rs 1,859) and then spent 14 years of his life hiding from the cops in a remote mountain cave. The man named Liu Moufu, a resident of a village in Enshi City, Hubei province, China, was in his mid-30s when he, along with his brother-in-law and another accomplice, indulged themselves in a gas station robbery. They ended up spending 60 yuan (Rs 715) on food and fireworks and split the rest of the amount.

According to Oddity Central, each of them had 32 yuan (Rs 381) and they parted ways. But the police found Liu’s accomplices and arrested them and he knew that the authorities would show up at his doorstep to arrest him as well. The robber chose to hide rather than be arrested, however, he had no clue that this would lead him to stay in his prison for 14 years.

The police arrived at his home and questioned his family and Lui found a place to hide in a small karst cave. He survived by hunting and scavenging for food and used to travel to his home village to steal vegetables and meat and visit his family for a few minutes. He would be careful when he used to visit his family during festivals. But people would spot him and the police were after him.

It is not clear whether Lui’s family knew about his whereabouts but they never shared any information with the police. Lui used to stay alone with some of the stray dogs which he brought to protect himself from wild animals at night.

His family tried to get him to surrender but Lui reportedly refused to do so. But this year, Lui realised that he has been keeping himself away from the people he cared for so long. He missed his father’s funeral, his son’s wedding and the birth of his grandson. Last month, Lui surrendered himself to the police.

Speaking with the local media he stated that he is over 50 years old, his wife is unwell and has a lovely grandson. “I want to live a normal life!” Lui added.

“I robbed 156 yuan and hid in a cave for 14 years!… I regret it!” Liu reportedly told investigators.

Liu took the police to his hiding place which he called home for 14 years. It was located deep in a forest about 10 kilometres from the nearest human settlement. Liu still has to serve his sentence in prison as robbery is considered a serious criminal offence in China. He might have to serve 3 or 10 years in prison.

