Chinese Man, On Knees, Begs Ex-Girlfriend To Return; Here's What Happened Next

An incident from China’s Southwestern Sichuan province is dominating the headlines these days. A man begged his ex-girlfriend for 21 hours to return to his life. The man knelt outside the entrance of the woman’s office building in Dazhou, in China’s southwestern Sichuan province, from 1 pm on March 28 until 10 am the next day with a big bunch of roses. This man, still unidentified, kept sitting outside the office suffering extreme cold and rain, South China Morning Post reported.

According to video media outlet Jiupai News, residents, who gathered around him, urged the man to give up his efforts. He said that his ex-girlfriend broke up with him a few days ago, adding that he was seeking forgiveness. The police officials also arrived at the scene and urged him to give up his efforts but he refused to accept their advice. After seeing such a lovesick attitude, social media users have advised his ex-girlfriend to stay away from him.

There have been many cases of people going to extremes when they fall in love in the past. In 2021, a man from Singapore couldn’t accept the fact that his girlfriend had broken up with him. As reported in the Today Online portal, the man threatened his ex-girlfriend that he would share their intimate photographs online unless she gave him another 360 hours of companionship. Threatened, the woman agreed to the demand. As reported in the portal, the man continued to act like her boyfriend for the next two years and was so dominating that she had suicidal tendencies. Reportedly, he had even accessed her Facebook account to post sensitive client data she had provided him about her work.

The man, who was not named, pleaded guilty to three charges each of unlawful stalking, criminal intimidation and unauthorised access to computer material.

