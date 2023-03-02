The love of a parent toward their children is unparalleled. From taking care of their offspring to being their pillar of support, parents are always concerned about their kids’ well-being. It should be our responsibility to make sure that our parents are also taken care of in their time of need. One young Chinese woman seems to have deviated from this duty of looking after her parents. She paid the price for it. According to a report by Oddity Central, a Chinese elderly man, who suffered injuries from a car accident, sued his daughter for refusing to take care of him.

The man named Zhang is a resident of Puyang in China’s Henan province. He alleged that her daughter, studying at a university, denied neglecting her studies and returning home to take care of her injured father. Zhang, who met with a car accident, not long ago, further claimed that despite sending repeated texts and calling his daughter several times, he was unable to convince her to return home.

Later Zhang was taken back, when he found out her daughter blocked his phone number; so he was unable to reach out to her. Irked at his daughter’s shocking behaviour, the man lodged an FIR at a local family court. He asked his daughter to pay him a monthly alimony of 1,500 yuan.

Zhang alleged at the court that he had urged his daughter to take a few days of leave from her college and come back home to take care of him. When he started calling her continuously, she stopped answering. Still persistent in convincing her, Zhang resorted to texting her, forcing her daughter to block her dad’s contact number.

In her defence at the court, the daughter confessed that the college she was studying at, did not simply permit her to pack up her bags and leave for home. She further pointed out that instead of calling her two brothers to tend to her father, the entire burden of taking care of Zhang was mounted on her.

According to Article 26 of the Chinese Civil Court, “adult children have the obligation to support and protect their parents”. Taking into account the fact that the woman was still studying in college, the court acknowledged that she won’t be able to afford the hefty sum of money. Instead, the daughter was advised to be more sensitive toward her father, and find a suitable way to take care of Zhang, while continuing her studies at the same time.

Read all the Latest Buzz News here