Chinese Teenager Ate 3kg of Her Hair That Blocked Her Intestines, Doctors Find ‘No Room for Food’

Children often take severe steps when they are unable to express their emotions which leads to bad mental and/or physical health. Such was the case of this teenage girl who ate 3 kg of her that blocked her intestines to the extent that she could no longer eat anything. The incident reported from China revealed that surgeons removed a hairball the weight of a brick from her stomach after she swallowed them, having suffered from a disorder. She even went bald after plucking out and eating her hair.

The 14-year-old teenager belonged to Xian in the Shaanxi province of China, as mentioned by the South China Morning Post (SCMP). “She came to us because she couldn’t eat. We then found that her stomach was filled with so much hair that there was no more room for food, and her intestine was also blocked,” said Shi Hai, the gastroenterologist from Xian Daxing Hospital, who was in charge of her treatment.

The doctor described the addiction of eating her own hair to a condition called Pica. It is known to be an abnormal desire to eat inedible and non-food items which is mostly found in ‘left-behind children. The Chinese Ministry of Education claimed that out of all students aged between six and fifteen, 13 million were rural children who were left behind by their parents.

The girl was one of the millions of ‘left-behind’ children in China’s rural areas. She lived with her grandparents who brought her up while her parents lived away for work.

“She lives with her grandparents, who haven’t paid enough attention to her behavior. She may have suffered psychological issues for many years. So, I hope, more generally, that parents can spend more time with those left-behind children,” Shi added.

Meanwhile, this is not the first time that news of children suffering from Pica in China have been reported. Earlier, doctors in Hubei province had to remove a giant hairball from the stomach of a 14-year-old girl who has been eating her hair since a decade, reported SCMP.

Read all the Latest Buzz News here