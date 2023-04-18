Chinese Woman Discovers Designer Bags Gifted By Boyfriend Were Fake, And Then ...

A woman in South China has expressed her disappointment on social media after she found out that the bags that were gifted to her by her boyfriend were all fake designer bags. She explained that her boyfriend brought her fake handbags, which she thought were real, and now he has been blaming her.

She also explained that earlier she thought her boyfriend was good for her as he brought her a lot of luxury designer bags. As there was no more space in the room to keep them, she decided to sell some to create space. She thought that these designer bags could easily be sold as they were real. However, when she decided to sell them, she discovered that all the bags gifted to her were counterfeit products.

After discovering the truth, she said that she was upset and confronted her boyfriend about the fake designer bags. However, her boyfriend responded with a counterargument, asking why she was selling the gifts he had given her.

The heartbroken woman revealed online, “It’s a good thing I put the bags up for sale; otherwise, I wouldn’t have known that my boyfriend gave me fake bags. I was so happy to see him give me designer bags, but I had never thought it would turn out like this."

She later responded in the comments section of her post that it would have been better if he had gifted her something real and cheap rather than something fake.

Different people had different perspectives on the situation on social media. Some people said that it was really disheartening and unacceptable for the boyfriend to give fake products as gifts, and one of them said that if he is gifting fake bags, maybe his heart is fake too.

Another user said that the girl seemed happy as long as she was getting expensive bags, but now that she has realised that the bags were fake, she has become upset about it. He added that this clearly shows that the relationship was solely based on money.

