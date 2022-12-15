Chinese Woman Ends 10-year Marriage For Husband's Addiction To Fishing

We often encounter times when we have to take a call on whether or not we want to continue a relationship. Or in some cases, even a marriage. A Chinese woman, whose surname goes by Zhang, has divorced her husband of 10 years, claiming in County People’s court (Shandong Province) that she was irritated by his addiction to fishing.

In her statement to the court, Zhang explained, “I get up before 6 am every morning to prepare breakfast. I send the two kids to school before I go to work. Every day it’s me who washes the dishes, cleans our home, picks up the children from school, and helps them with their homework… I am exhausted.”

Zhang alleged that her husband, whose surname goes by Sun, gets up after she has prepared breakfast. She said that after work, he just lies on the sofa and keeps fiddling with his phone. When they are done with dinner, Zhang said that Sun goes out fishing and often spends the whole night there.

The level of addiction that Sun has can be gauged by the fact that he forgot one of the work hearings as well due to fishing. After the attempts failed at reaching a compromise between the couple, Judge Fu Honglian approved the divorce application. Judge also scolded Sun saying that fishing is not a bad activity but there should be a limit to everything.

According to the judge, once a person is married they have to take the responsibilities of a spouse or parent. Fishing should not be put before the family, Judge completed his statement but Sun didn’t seem to be much affected. The end of a marriage means that he can get more time for fishing so it doesn’t concern him a lot.

