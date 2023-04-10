Chinese Woman Extorts ₹11.92 Crore From Husband, He Dies By Suicide

Tying the knot with your beloved is always special. It’s a vow to live with each other till eternity, taking care of each other in times of need and being the biggest support system of one another. But not all marriages are destined to work out, owing to several issues. But you will be shocked to learn that one such unhappy marriage forced a man to take his own life. A resident of China’s Beijing city, Su Xiangmao died by suicide after his wife, Zhai Xinxin, extorted an exorbitant amount of 10 million yuan (around ₹11.92 Crore) from his husband, during their brief marriage spell.

According to the South China Morning Post, Beijing IT company entrepreneur Su Xiangmao jumped to his death from a tall building. Su, in a suicide letter, claimed that he was forced to take the extreme step owing to his “extremely vicious former wife Zhai Xinxin". The suicide note was later published by Su’s brother on social media.

In 2018, Su’s family filed a lawsuit against Zhai, demanding the court transfer of any assets given to Zhai by Su. Su’s family also pleaded with the court to pass an order to return any cash he may have given her.

43-year-old Su met Zhai via an online dating app in Beijing in March 2017. Zhai was six years older than Su. After a brief period of dating the duo got married on June 7. But within just two months, cracks developed in their marriage, and the pair separated on July 18. Soon after that, Su committed suicide on September 7.

Reports claim that Zhai had one condition before she decided to marry Su. She asked Su to deposit an amount of 5,0000 yuan every day in her bank account till their marriage. Upon further investigation, the Chaoyang District Court in Beijing asserted that Zhai bought a car, jewellery, and over 3 million yuan in cash during their 110 days of the relationship, coursing between their first encounter and divorce.

The court ordered Zhai to return a set of Cartier rings and necklaces worth 320,000 Yuan, an expensive Tesla car worth 1,000,000 Yuan, and a total of 1.87 Million Yuan in cash payments that Zhai received from Su. Although Zhai claimed that they were betrothal gifts, the court dismissed her claims.

The WeChat messages revealed inside the court premises indicated that Zhail had pestered Su to deposit 50000 yuan as means to win her heart, till the date of their marriage. Zhai coerced Su into signing a divorce settlement that included promises to buy her a Sanya apartment on the tropical island of Hainan in southern China and to give her 10 million yuan in compensation.

Su provided Zhai with the apartment, sent 6.6 million yuan to her bank account, and offered her an IOU for the remaining 3.4 million yuan after they reached an agreement. The agreement was revoked after the court found out that Zhai had forced Su into signing it. Zhai was ordered to restore the 6.6 million yuan to Su’s family as well as give up ownership of the Beijing home and the Sanya apartment after the court ruled that Zhai’s extortion had contributed to Su’s death.

