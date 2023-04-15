Chocolate With Cheese And Onion? Irish Brand's Creation Deemed 'Worst Combination in History'

Bizarre food combinations have been gaining momentum over time. From Pastry Pakoda to Puff Corn Maggi, various such dishes have taken the internet by storm. Now, another such combination has emerged and it has left the netizens disgusted. Can you ever think of having cheese and onion chocolate? No, right? But a brand named ‘Tayto’ is selling a chocolate with cheese and onion crisps. For those who don’t know, ‘Tayto’, is an Irish brand.

Twitter user ‘Sathnam Sanghera’ shared an image of the chocolate and deemed it as the “worst combination in the history of confectionary." Taking to Twitter, he wrote, “I love chocolate. And cheese and onion crisps. Yet this is still the worst combination in the history of confectionery."

I love chocolate. And cheese and onion crisps. Yet this is still the worst combination in the history of confectionery pic.twitter.com/XtsYrswVPP— Sathnam Sanghera (@Sathnam) April 14, 2023

The image, since being uploaded, has gathered 43K views. “It’s legendary over here for its badness - I mean, it never sounded like a great concept but even so they managed to disappoint. Especially since Tayto are the best cheese and onion," wrote a Twitter user. Another person mentioned, “Cheese and onion crisps eaten alternately with bounty was always my go to on long solo car journeys."

“They were definitely well into a bottle of Jameson when they came up with this idea. Suggest you demand an official apology from the Mayor of Tandragee," mentioned another person.

Why has someone done this? https://t.co/WhXvMFsJb5— Tina Reynolds (@tinamreynolds) April 14, 2023

Same and not sure I fancy this. https://t.co/cBeDiISGuU— Nick Le Huray 🇬🇬🇺🇦🚜 (@Nickleh) April 14, 2023

Just because you can, doesn’t mean you should(It might be great, I’d rather be happy than right) https://t.co/C2ipDeAZa8 — Mike Tyler (@MikeTyler0) April 14, 2023

What do you think?

