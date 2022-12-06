'Choti Alia' Wins Hearts With Her Version of 'Kesariya', Watch Viral Video Here

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor’s Kesariya song from Brahmastra has struck a chord with many fans. And the dance mix of Kesariya created a buzz online ever since it was released. But now, what has grabbed the internet’s attention is this little girl’s performance on the soulful song. In the video, the girl imitates Alia Bhatt’s dance steps from the song and completely nails it.

The video was shared on Instagram a few days back. Besides her dance moves, the young girl also recreated Alia’s look from the song. She donned a white t-shirt that she paired with blue jeans and a red shrug. She stood in front of the television as the song played in the background and grooved over it. The caption of the video read, “Weekend fun.” The video has amassed a massive engagement as it has been viewed over ten million times.

The netizens were enthralled by her dance steps and adorable expressions bombarded the comment section. One Instagram user commented, “Wow amazing kid this is I tried to do this step many times but was unable amazing.” Another user articulated, “So beautiful dance, so cute baby.” A third user wrote, “Aap bhee cute apka dance bhee bhut cute hai (You are cute and your dance is also very cute.” Meanwhile, some users called her ”Choti Alia.”

Take a look at the video:

The internet is filled with dance videos. Earlier, a video of a shepherd dancing to Govinda and Raveena Tandon’s film Dulhe Raja title track went viral. In the clip, he was seen dancing in a unique style in a desert area.

Did her moves leave you in awe?

