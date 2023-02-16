Chris Hemsworth’s ‘Thor’ physique has a separate fanbase of its own. It fits all of those pesky norms and standards of attractiveness and it’s no surprise that people idolize a physique like that. A Twitter user decided to take a cheeky jibe at himself and got a response from Chris that has now gone viral. Taking to Twitter, Justin, who is an editor at popular YouTube channel SuperMega, posted a side-by-side of himself and Chris. “A bunch of girls told me I look just like Chris hemsworth haha. do you agree? [sic]" He wrote in the caption.

In a wholesome turn of events, Chris fully understood the assignment. “This guy thought he’d trick us all by posting himself twice…" The ‘Thor’ actor wrote back.

This guy thought he’d trick us all by posting himself twice… https://t.co/bHVPawWYys— Chris Hemsworth (@chrishemsworth) February 14, 2023

“Thank you brother Chris, but alas, I am the one on the right. If you ever need an extra stunt double you know where to find me," Justin wrote in continuation of the joke.

thank you brother Chris, but alas, i am the one on the right. If you ever need an extra stunt double you know where to find me. 💪❤️— Justin (@nothinbutlag) February 14, 2023

Dude is so badass that he’s got Hemsworth as his wingman. https://t.co/4nNkz2XoH7— The Crimson King (@CrimsonKing1319) February 15, 2023

The type of friends I need🗿 https://t.co/huAXuUQ9sB— Mohit Mridul (@MohitMridul3) February 15, 2023

Everybody needs a wingman like Chris, wouldn’t you say? Justin is clearly over the moon.

The Haters and Losers are trying to say I “don’t actually look like Chris Hemsworth”. SAD! Chris himself has just told me otherwise! Watch out for the jealous people, folks! Very pathetic!— Justin (@nothinbutlag) February 15, 2023

Made a video talking about my brother Chris Hemsworth calling me hot yesterday, link below, go check it out 😂😂💪 pic.twitter.com/rDZGchSUoS— Justin (@nothinbutlag) February 15, 2023

Chris recently found out that he is genetically predisposed to Alzheimer’s. The ‘Thor’ actor found out last year that he has two copies of the gene APOE4. This gene has been linked to an increased risk of Alzheimer’s disease. These genes have come from both his parents. Chris called this revelation his “biggest fear". He also announced that he would be taking some time off acting.

