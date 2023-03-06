CHANGE LANGUAGE
2-MIN READ

Chris Rock Chewed Out Will Smith Over Oscars Slap in Netflix Special But Twitter isn't Laughing

By: Buzz Staff

Edited By: Shaoni Sarkar

News18.com

Last Updated: March 06, 2023, 16:51 IST

International

Chris Rock took a dig at Will Smith over Oscars slap in 'Selective Outrage'. (L: Netflix; R: Reuters)

Chris Rock took a dig at Will Smith over Oscars slap in 'Selective Outrage'. (L: Netflix; R: Reuters)

Chris Rock made some jokes about Will and Jada Pinkett Smith during his Netflix special 'Selective Outrage'. Some people have criticised the move.

Chris Rock brought the ‘slapgate’ debate to the forefront once more by taking a dig at Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith during his Netflix special ‘Selective Outrage’. Some of Chris’ jokes made at the expense of Will and Jada did not go down well on Twitter. In one bit, Chris claimed that he watched slavery drama ‘Emancipation’ just to see Will “get whooped".

Chris also made jokes about marital problems between Will and Jada, including when she had an affair and they discussed it publicly. “She hurt him way more than he hurt me," Chris said, referring to Will and Jada. However, almost a year on from the Oscars incident, many on Twitter have been criticising Chris’ move and even accusing him of ‘milking’ it.

There were also others who took Chris’ side in the matter. Though Will has apologised multiple times, the incident continues to remain contentious.

first published:March 06, 2023, 16:40 IST
last updated:March 06, 2023, 16:51 IST
