Chris Rock brought the ‘slapgate’ debate to the forefront once more by taking a dig at Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith during his Netflix special ‘Selective Outrage’. Some of Chris’ jokes made at the expense of Will and Jada did not go down well on Twitter. In one bit, Chris claimed that he watched slavery drama ‘Emancipation’ just to see Will “get whooped".

Chris also made jokes about marital problems between Will and Jada, including when she had an affair and they discussed it publicly. “She hurt him way more than he hurt me," Chris said, referring to Will and Jada. However, almost a year on from the Oscars incident, many on Twitter have been criticising Chris’ move and even accusing him of ‘milking’ it.

So the issue is that Will Smith acted that way in front of white people. But Chris Rock insulting a Black woman, in a room full of yts, on a global stage at one of the most prestigious award ceremonies was acceptable? Because this isn’t even the first Oscars he did this at. https://t.co/VnDVAXDffS — Keshav Kant (@MxKantEven) March 5, 2023

Chris Rock said “you don’t fight in front of white people”, but had no issue calling a black woman a bitch in front of white people, negatively commenting on black women’s hair in front of white people, or letting white people use the N-word around him smh yo— TYE (@WhosTYE) March 5, 2023

Y’all hate women deep down to your soul, it’s bizarre. Jada, to this day, ain’t said shit to/about Chris but y’all have made her the “deserving” focus of his and your ire. You’re living your rejected incel dreams out through Chris Rock and y’all need to see the lady. Foreal. https://t.co/khFdpmjAmD — Kristy Yamacoochie (@brownandbella) March 5, 2023

How long the media is going to let Chris Rock hold an ice pack to his cheek before they realize he's milking it to save his career?— #MJStory (@MJISRL) March 5, 2023

within an hour of the slap will smith took on an exceedingly remorseful tone that he’s seldom dropped for the last year and chris rock has managed to spin this into a career-reviving feud based on nothing https://t.co/kYYWpEEaBG— sorrel kerr-jung (@sorrelkj) March 5, 2023

There were also others who took Chris’ side in the matter. Though Will has apologised multiple times, the incident continues to remain contentious.

Read all the Latest Buzz News here