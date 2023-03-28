Chris Rock is talking about the Oscars slap again. While paying tribute to Adam Sandler, this year’s recipient of the Mark Twain Prize for American Humor, Rock made it a point to roast Will Smith once again over the Oscars incident. When he spotted businessman (and husband of Nancy Pelosi) Paul Pelosi, who had been attacked by a burglar wielding a hammer, Rock said, “Paul Pelosi, the only guy who knows how I felt. Just me and you, Paul. Just me and you, babe."

Rock also called the Oscars “f***ing a******s, discussing Adam Sandler being snubbed. “If they don’t wanna give my man his props, we will tonight," Rock said. Incidentally, it also happens to be the one-year anniversary of the Oscars slap incident that has now been enshrined- for better or for worse- in the annals of public memory.

Will Smith has been apologetic about his move for a while, and people on Twitter have, of late, accused Rock of “milking" the incident. That, coupled with the Paul Pelosi joke, drew some criticism on Twitter once again.

Chris Rock made a trash joke at Adam Sandler’s #MarkTwain award. He said Paul Pelosi, who was hit in the skull w a hammer by an intruder while secret service ignored the cameras they stare at 24/7. And said “only Paul Pelosi knows how I feel”. Omg loser, he had brain surgery. Wtf— Danielle 🇯🇲♒️😷 (@Dani_Knope) March 27, 2023

I don't know why Chris Rock is comparing him being slapped by Will Smith for going out of his way to make a joke about Jada appearance, the same as someone breaking into Paul Pelosi home & violently attacking him. Dunno why Adam Sandler is laughing & clapping🙄😒 #MarkTwainPrize— MB (@S_M_MMB) March 25, 2023

This is the most press he’s received in years so he’s milking it tf out. https://t.co/iD8nCQfKjC— rocky ✨🌙 (@whispersofstew) March 21, 2023

I actually do think the slap was wrong and Will should have been removed immediately after, but all the BS that followed including this is a ridiculous overreaction. You got slapped he didn’t stab your mother. https://t.co/nE7cyrwLDM pic.twitter.com/thZAGXMD4P— Hayley (@addict_reality) March 20, 2023

Rock had made it a point to chew Smith out recently during his Netflix special ‘Selective Outrage’ as well.

