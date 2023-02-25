A woman is drawing flak on Twitter after ‘joking’ about a domestic worker making a WhatsApp group to inform the homes where she works about her leave plans. While doing so would be nothing out of the ordinary for the regular employee, a domestic worker doing so being considered ‘funny’ has been drawing ire on Twitter. It did not help that the Twitter user in question used the term ‘maid’ which has now been retired in favour of more dignified terms for the profession like ‘house-help’ and ‘domestic worker’.

The Twitter thread sparked off by this tweet also came under fire for making similarly condescending ‘jokes’ about domestic workers. “Thread on the arrogance of the privileged and their contempt for the working class," one person criticised.

“House-help, not maid. Also, what’s so funny about this, idk. You don’t mail/message your employers about your leave plans?? Just because she is not formally employed, doesn’t mean she doesn’t deserve to be treated like an actual employee," another pointed out.

Our maid just made a WhatsApp group of all the houses she works at to update about her leave plans 😭😂— Kosha (@imkosha) February 22, 2023

RELATED STORIES 'Shame': Housing Society Notice Prohibiting Delivery Execs From Using Lift Sparks Outrage

‘mai kal nahi aayegi’— Kosha (@imkosha) February 22, 2023

Without those two emojis giving away the condescending intent, this story had the making of one of those wholesome viral tweets. https://t.co/rVP34HZiGu— Suhel Banerjee (@suhel) February 24, 2023

what is so funny about this ,,, reeks of casteism and classism https://t.co/DdmCOs1kdZ— s (@amithedrama97) February 23, 2023

What’s 😂 about this? Doesn’t this kosha person text/email their coworkers before taking time off? https://t.co/2e0y8Ndzu3— Sayani D. (@sayani181) February 23, 2023

House-help, not maid. Also, what's so funny about this, idk. You don't mail/message your employers about your leave plans?? Just because she is not formally employed, doesn't mean she doesn't deserve to be treated like an actual employee. https://t.co/zswMWCRX8r— Mona Lisa ✨ (@preyoncex) February 22, 2023

“Haha lower income woman made a WhatsApp group to manage her work, *laugh emoji*”….is the gist of this tweet. Yikes https://t.co/8NorUZZUmq— Sabah (@_sabahgurmat) February 23, 2023

Thread on the arrogance of the privileged and their contempt for the working class. https://t.co/LL72CMVyu5— Clifton D' Rozario (@clifroz) February 23, 2023

Treating domestic workers as if they are a subpar category of workers while also feeding off of their extreme labour has been a long-standing classist practice. Not just this, women have been performing backbreaking unpaid labour in their homes for generations.

Read all the Latest Buzz News here