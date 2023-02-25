CHANGE LANGUAGE
BUZZ
2-MIN READ

'Classist': Woman Jokes About House-Help Making WhatsApp Group to Plan Leaves, Slammed

Last Updated: February 25, 2023, 09:51 IST

New Delhi, India

Women's household labour often goes unpaid. (Representational image: Reuters)

Women's household labour often goes unpaid. (Representational image: Reuters)

A Twitter user considered it funny that a domestic worker made a WhatsApp group to inform her employers about her leave plans. The tweet is now drawing flak for its classism.

A woman is drawing flak on Twitter after ‘joking’ about a domestic worker making a WhatsApp group to inform the homes where she works about her leave plans. While doing so would be nothing out of the ordinary for the regular employee, a domestic worker doing so being considered ‘funny’ has been drawing ire on Twitter. It did not help that the Twitter user in question used the term ‘maid’ which has now been retired in favour of more dignified terms for the profession like ‘house-help’ and ‘domestic worker’.

The Twitter thread sparked off by this tweet also came under fire for making similarly condescending ‘jokes’ about domestic workers. “Thread on the arrogance of the privileged and their contempt for the working class," one person criticised.

“House-help, not maid. Also, what’s so funny about this, idk. You don’t mail/message your employers about your leave plans?? Just because she is not formally employed, doesn’t mean she doesn’t deserve to be treated like an actual employee," another pointed out.

Treating domestic workers as if they are a subpar category of workers while also feeding off of their extreme labour has been a long-standing classist practice. Not just this, women have been performing backbreaking unpaid labour in their homes for generations.

Read all the Latest Buzz News here

