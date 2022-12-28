Clean ‘Sheep’: These Animals Help Landscaping the Solar Farm That Powers UK Hospital

If you believe sheep cannot get any more adorable, allow this clip to prove you wrong. Forget lawnmowers, this UK Solar farm has sheep in charge of doing landscaping. A clip shared by NowThis News on Twitter showed some adorable sheep chomping the grass and wildflowers around the solar panels placed on this farm. This is an important structure for powering the Castle Hill Hospital in Cottingham, United Kingdom. It has a whopping 11 thousand panels installed. And this flock of sheep is making sure to keep it in the best shape possible with minimum carbon footprint. Talk about endearing little helpers! Take a peek at the clip here:

Un-baaa-lievable 🐑 This solar farm has its landscaping done by some adorable sheep pic.twitter.com/cNxtkLdO08— NowThis (@nowthisnews) December 28, 2022

According to the BBC, the hospital was looking for ways of cutting the grass. After much researching, they contacted the local shepherds around the area and sought the help of their flock of 51 sheep. Alex Best from Hull University Teaching Hospitals NHS Trust mentioned that this idea came by chance. He said, “We approached a number of landscapers for ideas on how we could manage the grass cutting, both mechanically and sustainably, and this felt like the perfect solution; keeping the grass down naturally and reducing our carbon footprint."

Best also said that this method goes perfectly with their code of sustainability and supporting the local community. In fact, the cost of getting the landscaping done this way is just one-sixth of what it would cost to get it done mechanically.

The local shepherd Grant Bailey also mentioned that the flock were secured in the field with lots of space for them to stroll around. The cables and panels were safely out of their way so that these little helpers were totally safe. Bailey said while they knew about the solar field, it never occurred to them as an option. He added, “Now the sheep are here, they seem really happy and it’s great to have found a solution to both our needs without having to have looked outside the village."

These solar panels generate about 26MWh per day, and it is the trust’s plan to be carbon-neutral by 2030.

What do you think about this partnership between the sheep and the solar farm?

Read all the Latest Buzz News here