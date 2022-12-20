Cliff Jumping to Climbing Burj Khalifa: Tom Cruise's Insane Stunts in Mission Impossible

Nothing is ‘impossible’ for Tom Cruise when it comes to performing incredible stunts for ‘Mission Impossible’. Yes, the unbelievable motorcycle jump off the cliff has been dubbed as the “most dangerous stunt" he has ever attempted. In the BTS clip shared by the 60-year-old actor, he could be seen preparing for the high-flying jump by doing around 13,000 motorcycle jumps and 500 skydives. The insane stunt was much anticipated after it was first shown at the end of the Mission Impossible: Dead Reckoning Part One trailer.

But is this the first time that Cruise has gone over and above in setting new benchmarks for action films on the international platform? Absolutely not! Don’t you remember the time when he climbed the world’s largest building, Burj Khalifa, in Mission Impossible: Ghost Protocol? Just like this, Cruise performed some breathtaking stunts in different parts of MI that left the audience stumped.

A Twitter user, Trung Phan, shared seven magnificent stunts performed by Tom Cruise in Mission Impossible. From skydiving to climbing the largest building, the thread specified everything. The videos were also attached along with a gist of the seven such scenes and stunts from various parts of Mission Impossible.

For the next Mission Impossible, Tom Cruise drove a bike off a cliff and landed with a parachute.Is it his craziest stunt? Here are 7 other contenders: 1/ In Top Gun:Maverick, Cruise flew a real F-18A that hit 550mph and he withstood up to 1600lbs of pressure (~8Gs). pic.twitter.com/Hgz3yzXrj3 — Trung Phan (@TrungTPhan) December 20, 2022

To name a few, the thread showed a scene from the American series’ 2015 edition, Mission Impossible: Rogue Nation, when he clasped the door of a military plane that hit “260 mph" and flew above 1000 feet in the sky. The raw footage of the scene showed how he was hung with a rope that scared him AF! Another stunt was from the first sequel of Mission Impossible that came in 2000 when Cruise climbed a “2000 foot Utha cliff" using just a safety rope. A scene from the 2018 edition, Mission Impossible: Fallout, showed Cruise doing the “high altitude, low open" parachute jump which was 25,000 feet above the ground.

5/ MI:2 (2000)In the first MI sequel, Cruise climbed a 2,000 foot Utah cliff with only a safety rope (dude really likes extreme climbs). Director John Woo brought on an expert climber to do the stunts, but Cruise did it all (incl. an insane 15-foot gap jump between 2 cliffs). pic.twitter.com/Evd3kltAAe — Trung Phan (@TrungTPhan) December 20, 2022

3/ MI:ROGUE NATION (2015)Cruise clung to the door of a military plane that hit 260mph and flew >1000 feet in the air. He wore a body harness that was roped to an aluminum plate in the plane. You see the rope in the raw footage (bottom). Cruise says he “was scared shitless.” pic.twitter.com/ZBnIr8T3os — Trung Phan (@TrungTPhan) December 20, 2022

Along with these, the user also put out Cruise’s other adventurous stunts that further deepened the respect he had earned from his ardent fans over the years. After all, how can such a daring stance of an actor not leave its audience open-mouthed?

Cruise recently thanked fans for supporting Top Gun: Maverick in his ‘own’ style while filming the skydiving scene for the upcoming Mission Impossible: Dead Reckoning Part One and Part Two that will hit the theatres in July 2023 and June 2024, respectively.

