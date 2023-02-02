Having a dull day? Don’t worry, this wholesome video of an elephant calf exploring its surrounding will definitely cheer you up. The clip has been going viral on the internet and people are loving the animal’s cute antics. It was originally shared by IAS officer Supriya Sahu on her Twitter handle, where she also gave video credit to wildlife photographer Dhanu Paran. The short clip begins with an adorable baby elephant and her family roaming around in Anamalai Tiger Reserve, Tamil Nadu. The baby runs freely on the lush green field, exploring her surroundings. Her parents, on the other hand, are seen keeping a close eye on the calf. Towards the end, another baby elephant appears in the frame and the little ones start playing among themselves. The video was accompanied by a caption that read, “Cuteness overload. This kutty (baby) elephant in our Anamalai Tiger reserve is having a ball exploring her new world under the watchful eyes of her parents. Most adorable. Tamil Nadu has 5 elephant reserves #TNForest. Brilliant video by Dhanu Paran."

Watch the clip of the baby elephant running around in glee at the tiger reserve here:

Cuteness overload ❤️ this kutty (baby) elephant in our Anamalai Tiger reserve is having a ball exploring her new world under the watchful eyes of her parents.Most adorable. TN has 5 elephant reserves #TNForest brilliant video by Dhanuparan pic.twitter.com/jmg28GOqnt— Supriya Sahu IAS (@supriyasahuias) February 1, 2023

The tweet has amassed over 40 thousand views ever since it was shared online. Social media users cannot stop gushing over how adorable the calf looks in it. One of the users commented, “Great clip ma’am, it looks like the kutti has an elder bro/sister for company too.”

Great clip ma'am, it looks like the kutti has an elder bro/sister for company too.— Annaashu (@Annaashu2) February 2, 2023

Another user wrote, “Just so cute. Has the baby been named yet? I would call it Golu.”

Just so cute. Has the baby been named yet?? I would call it Golu 😃— CA Swetha Srinivasan (@swethasrini1511) February 2, 2023

One more user wrote, “The greener the pastures are, the more joyful the species are”.

The greener the pastures are, the more joyful the species are!— suryanarayanan k (@surissoul) February 1, 2023

Previously, an image of a wild elephant recognizing a doctor who had treated him almost 12 years ago trended big time on the internet. IFS officer Susanta Nanda posted a picture of the unusual encounter online, and the story immediately captivated social media users. When the elephant sees the veterinarian, it extends its trunk in his direction. The physician, on the other hand, can also be seen reaching out his hands to the elephant.

The IFS officer described how elephants are among those mammals with good memories while describing the pleasant encounter. He wrote, “Elephants have one of the strongest memories. Here is one, recognizing the veterinarian who saved his life when he was about to die 12 years before.” Take a look at the post here:

Elephants have one of the strongest memories.Here is one, recognising the veterinarian who saved his life when he was about to die 12 years before💕💕Via fascinating. pic.twitter.com/FktXDtuDcw— Susanta Nanda IFS (@susantananda3) January 19, 2023

The tweet by the IFS officer has garnered over 41 thousand views as of now.

