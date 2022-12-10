Cockatoo Plays Xylophone in Viral Video, Impresses Internet With its 'Original Music'

From Mozart to Tchaikovsky, the world has seen a great number of music composers. Now it is time to meet another legend. Only this time it is not the human fingers creating the magic but a Cockatoo’s beak. Bondi the Cockatoo, is a year-old Ducorps cockatoo from Finland with a great talent for music. In the latest clip shared on the feathered friend’s Instagram, social media users can enjoy Bondi playing an original piano solo on a toy xylophone. At the end of the performance, Bondi’s human friend cheers for it off-camera and the cockatoo joins in before the clip is cut off. Check out the extraordinary performance right here:

Some social media users are dubbing him “Bondi Beethoven”. Many took over the comments section, dropping the applause emoji for the bird. One user even mentioned that with the talent he is showcasing, Bondi must have gone to school for composition. “He’s a natural musician… Plays with his body and soul,” an Instagram user wrote.

Another comment read, “Oh my, Oh my… I need a Bondi Birdie in my life… So much joy and happiness in a little feathered friend.”

“Respect, Bondi has understood the system and uses it,” a third user commented.

Bondi the Cockatoo is not your average bird friend. It has over 35 thousand followers on Instagram, whom it keeps entertained with hilarious clips. The white bird has a knack for nuts and chewing the things around the house. In a clip shared by Bondi, it can be seen enjoying a game of Jenga with its human friend. At first, it carefully pulls out a Jenga block. But the second attempt turns out to be rather unsuccessful. After taking a bite out of its snack after the first round, Bondi grabs another Jenga block. Unfortunately, it topples over the tower. But at least, a block is in its beak. That’s what it calls the right way of playing the game anyway.

Other than composing a piano piece and playing Jenga, Bondi has also tried its hand at opera singing, doing circus tricks, and modelling.

