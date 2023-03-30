'Coin Man': Meet West Bengal's Apurba Chowdhury Who is Addicted to Collecting Rare Coins

Apurba Chowdhury, a resident of Cooch Behar district, West Bengal has been collecting old local and foreign coins since childhood. His collection includes a range of ancient coins, and many pre- and post-independence coins of India. His passion has become the talk of the town. Although he has not participated in any exhibitions so far, he feels that future generations could peek into history just by looking at his rare coins.

While speaking to News18.com, Apurba Chowdhury said, “A long time ago, one of his uncles went to France to study. Then he brought some French coins. And gave him some coins from them. This incident is about 35 years old. Since then, his addiction to collecting these coins began," before adding, “A lot of time has passed since then. However, his addiction has not gone yet. He is still collecting new coins regularly. In addition, he also added that his collection includes several thousand rare coins. Not only from India, but his collection also included coins from France, Bhutan and Sri Lanka."

“Since marriage, I have been watching his passion for collecting these coins,” Chowdhury’s wife Ratna Basak Chowdhury had this to say about her husband’s addiction of collecting coins.

But collecting coins is Chowdhury’s hobby and not a full-time job. In fact, he runs a business, and so he cannot invest all his time into organising and managing the sea of coins. Here’s where Ratna steps in and helps her husband with his unique hobby.

She also constantly encourages her husband’s passion.

Coined the “coin man," Apurba Chowdhury truly believes that his coin collection will be beneficial for the next generation.

