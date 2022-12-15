Cold Coffee Maggi to Parle-G Halwa: Bizarre Food Combos That Internet Turned Down in 2022

The year 2022 has almost come to an end and it has been quite a year. While people got to witness some massive controversies, there were also instances where social media feeds were only filled with the most bizarre food combinations. From Parle-G Halwa, Chocolate Gulab Jamun, to Cold Coffee Maggi and what not, this year saw it all. This comes in as fusion food items are currently gaining momentum in India. Fusion food means amalgamating different cuisines together and coming up with one dish. As the demand is increasing, many restaurants have managed to develop unique fusion dishes. While some are a hit, there are others that are a massive miss. With all the uncertain ingredients, one thing certain, in all these trends was no matter how strange or unappetizing it looked, it still went viral.

As the year is finally coming to an end, here is a look at the bizarre food trends that shocked the world in 2022:

Parle-G Halwa

Parle-G biscuits being combined with milk powder to make an Indian sweet dish called Halwa was something that shocked the internet. As both items exclusively stand as all-time favorites in Indian households, netizens expressed their displeasure over the strange blend.

In the clip, a lady could be seen beginning the process of making Parle-G Halwa by frying two packs of biscuits in a pan. She then transferred the fried biscuits into a bowl to grind them into a thin powder and let it settle. The video then showed how she prepared a mixture of sugar, water, and milk powder and then poured the powdered biscuits into it. In the end, she added some cashews and nuts to form them into balls of Laddoos. In no time, users started flocking to the comment section to call it “heart and kidney melting”.

Parle G biscuit ka halwa kha lo friendzzzz Good morning G pic.twitter.com/ZRuCQDNiCJ— Mohammed Futurewala (@MFuturewala) December 8, 2022

Chocolate Gulab Jamun

Chocolate Gulab Jamun was another such combination. However, many Instagram users have been insisting that it’s just cake pops. The name of Gulab Jamun has been slandered by covering it in chocolate: this seems to be the general consensus.

The recipe seems to involve coating the Gulab Jamuns entirely in chocolate and then generously pouring a molten chocolate mix all over it. If viewer reaction is anything to go by, then this is proof all over again that one can, in fact, have too much of a good thing. “Bhagwaan ke liye Gulab Jamun ko chhod do! Yeh nahi karna tha," the Instagram user who shared the video wrote.

Cold Coffee Maggi

The video which went viral showed a man pouring cold coffee onto a frying pan. He then opens the packet of Maggi and adds the instant noodles to the beverage. Also, he adds capsicum, chopped onion, coriander, and tastemaker. Finally, he adds coffee powder on top of the sizzling food. Once cooked, the dish is transferred to a plate and the man adds ketchup to give the finishing touch.

Chocolate Pakoda

How many of you enjoy sizzling steaming hot pakodas on a rainy day? Probably all. However, this year also saw your favorite recipe being ruined by adding chocolate. The viral video shows the Indian vendor grabbing a dairy milk chocolate to proceed with the experimental speciality. Pakodas are made by dipping filling made with spices into gram flour batter. Replacing the core ingredients, the vendor dips a bar of entire chocolate into the liquid batter.

In the next second, the batter is then deep fried in heated oil. Once the pakodas are fried, they are taken out and served to the customers. In the end, a man opens up the Dairy Milk pakoda to flaunt the melted chocolate by breaking it into two. He then eats the dish and appears to be enjoying the experimented dish.

Omelette in Coke and Oreo

Omelette is a staple dish made with beaten eggs and is enjoyed by almost every household all across the globe. However, in the month of July, an Indian food vendor experimented with this go-to dish’s traditional ingredients by adding coca-cola and oreo in it. A bizarre video of his omelette-making process went viral on the internet, leaving all omelette lovers uncomfortable. In a clip that’s doing the rounds on the web, the Indian vendor can be seen prepping for his experimental speciality by heating the pan with a few drops of oil. The beginning seems normal, however, it turns bizarre when the vendor empties a small bottle of coca-cola into the pan. Well, that wasn’t enough, he then opens a small pack of Oreo biscuits and crushes them all in the pan, thus prepping his strange sauce for the omelette.

Maggi Pani Puri

Instant noodle Maggi is the go-to food for people of all age groups. The reason behind its popularity is not just the less time consumed in its preparations, but the versatility it holds against any other food product in the market is remarkable. Every Maggi-lover has a way of making the food special. While some enjoy putting their touch to create a new fusion dish, others do not like experimenting with its original taste. Similarly, pani puri is one of the most loved street foods in India, however, no one really saw Maggi finding its way to gol gappas as a filling. Yes, you heard that right.

Sadly, Maggi-Pani Puri became a reality, leaving the netizens feeling squeamish online. As soon as the video of this bizarre combination started making rounds on the internet, foodies on social media couldn’t stop themselves from expressing their cringe.

The video was shared by a Twitter user named Mohammed Futurewala, who while sharing the video on Wednesday wrote, “Dealing mid-week crisis with Maggi Pani Puri…Hope it helps you all too”. In the 11 second video, a person can be seen swapping the usual potato and chickpeas filling with instant noodles. This is not all. To finish it off, he also added the usual spicy mint water before serving the bizarre combination.

Dealing mid week crisis with Maggi Pani Puri…Hope it helps you all too pic.twitter.com/qrWJ7IsQkM— Mohammed Futurewala (@MFuturewala) February 23, 2022

Garlic Popsicle

Ice cream is a staple sweet frozen snack that can also be consumed as a dessert. They come in various flavours be it chocolate or vanilla, however, an Instagram user experimented with its normal ingredients and flavours to novel a bizarre garlic ice cream. The unusual making process of this exterminated item has gone viral on the internet. No surprise, it has left ice-cream lovers uncomfortable. Now, a nutritionist recently took to the photo-sharing application to share her reaction to the bizarre recipe.

In the viral video, a man can be seen putting multiple garlic cloves in a plastic cup. In the next step, he adds water to the cup followed by an ice cream stick. After allowing it to freeze, the man then enjoys savouring the ice cream popsicle. While reacting to the clip, an INFS-certified nutrition expert shared that she has heard of garlic chutney and even a type of vegetable dish made of garlic, but never in her life had she ever come across garlic ice cream.

After all of these bizarre combinations and a massive cringe fest we can only hope that as we enter a new year, the concept of fusion food takes a back seat and our favorite dishes are somehow saved from ruining.

