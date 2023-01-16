CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :#Movies#BiggBoss16#HockeyWorldCup#Budget2023#AutoExpo
Home » BUZZ » ‘Coldkata’ or ‘Thandigarh’? Twitter Thread ‘De-Colds’ Winters Across Indian Cities
2-MIN READ

‘Coldkata’ or ‘Thandigarh’? Twitter Thread ‘De-Colds’ Winters Across Indian Cities

By: Buzz Staff

Edited By: Purvi Khemani

News18.com

Last Updated: January 16, 2023, 17:44 IST

Delhi, India

Twitter user got a 'cool' way to describe winters in several Indian cities. He called them 'Coldkata', 'Kohradun', 'Kambal', 'Barfoda' and so on (Photo Credits: Twitter/@sagarcasm)

Twitter user got a 'cool' way to describe winters in several Indian cities. He called them 'Coldkata', 'Kohradun', 'Kambal', 'Barfoda' and so on (Photo Credits: Twitter/@sagarcasm)

'Coldkata', 'Chillong', 'Thandigarh'...Twitter user had a 'cool' take on the winters of Indian states as he tweaked their names and made them resonate with their icy-cold conditions.

No one’s unmindful of the extreme chilly conditions that have grappled most states in North India. While Delhi went past the minimum temperature limit and recorded 1.4 degrees Celsius on Monday, Churu in Rajasthan froze at 0°C and Madhya Pradesh’s Nowgong shivered at 0.5 degree Celsius. It seems like the situation wouldn’t be any better in the next few days as the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) forecasted cold to ‘severe’ cold wave conditions that would persist in North India till January 18.

Meanwhile, the internet has got its own way of dealing with such extreme weather conditions and ‘warm-up’ the situations online. No, this time it’s not the memes, but an exciting way to ‘de-cold’ the chilly temperatures in several Indian cities! Twitter user, @sagarcasm, had a ‘cool’ take on the winters of multiple places as he tweaked their names and made them resonate with their respective shivering conditions. Several tweets on his “How cold is it?” thread tagged Kolkata as ‘Coldkata’, Dehradun as ‘Kohradun, Chambal in Rajasthan as ‘Kambal’, Indore as ‘Stay Indoor’, Gujarat’s Baroda as ‘Barfoda’, Chandigarh as ‘Thandigarh’ and so on.

RELATED STORIES

Indeed, his creative take on the icy-cold weather made others join in and add to the ‘freezing’ list. “It’s so cold in Assam that Barpeta is now called Barfeta,” replied a user. Even Mumbaikars couldn’t get over the unusual cold spell in the city as one of them said, “It’s so cold in Thane that Thane is now Thande,” while another one exclaimed that Andheri would soon be called “Thanderi”. Mumbai woke up to the coldest day of the season on Sunday after the mercury dipped to 13.8 degrees Celsius. The weather department has also predicted that the city will pass through the coldest phase between January 15 and 17.

In the meantime, take a ‘chill pill’ by hugging social media and see what you can do to keep yourself ‘blanketed’! And can you think of adding the ‘winter’ element to your city as well?

Read all the Latest Buzz News here

About the Author
Buzz Staff
A team of writers at News18.com bring you stories on what’s creating the buzz on the Internet while exploring science, cricket, tech, gender, Bollywoo...Read More
Tags:
  1. cold wave
  2. viral
  3. winter
first published:January 16, 2023, 17:44 IST
last updated:January 16, 2023, 17:44 IST
Read More