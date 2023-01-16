‘Coldkata’ or ‘Thandigarh’? Twitter Thread ‘De-Colds’ Winters Across Indian Cities

No one’s unmindful of the extreme chilly conditions that have grappled most states in North India. While Delhi went past the minimum temperature limit and recorded 1.4 degrees Celsius on Monday, Churu in Rajasthan froze at 0°C and Madhya Pradesh’s Nowgong shivered at 0.5 degree Celsius. It seems like the situation wouldn’t be any better in the next few days as the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) forecasted cold to ‘severe’ cold wave conditions that would persist in North India till January 18.

Meanwhile, the internet has got its own way of dealing with such extreme weather conditions and ‘warm-up’ the situations online. No, this time it’s not the memes, but an exciting way to ‘de-cold’ the chilly temperatures in several Indian cities! Twitter user, @sagarcasm, had a ‘cool’ take on the winters of multiple places as he tweaked their names and made them resonate with their respective shivering conditions. Several tweets on his “How cold is it?” thread tagged Kolkata as ‘Coldkata’, Dehradun as ‘Kohradun, Chambal in Rajasthan as ‘Kambal’, Indore as ‘Stay Indoor’, Gujarat’s Baroda as ‘Barfoda’, Chandigarh as ‘Thandigarh’ and so on.

How cold is it? A thread It’s so cold in Bengal that Kolkata is now called Coldkata — Sagar (@sagarcasm) January 16, 2023

It’s so cold in Uttarakhand that Dehradun is now called Kohradun— Sagar (@sagarcasm) January 16, 2023

It’s so cold in Rajasthan that Chambal region is now called Kambal region— Sagar (@sagarcasm) January 16, 2023

It’s so cold in Madhya Pradesh that Indore is now called Stay Indoor— Sagar (@sagarcasm) January 16, 2023

It’s so cold in Gujarat that Baroda is called Barfoda— Sagar (@sagarcasm) January 16, 2023

Indeed, his creative take on the icy-cold weather made others join in and add to the ‘freezing’ list. “It’s so cold in Assam that Barpeta is now called Barfeta,” replied a user. Even Mumbaikars couldn’t get over the unusual cold spell in the city as one of them said, “It’s so cold in Thane that Thane is now Thande,” while another one exclaimed that Andheri would soon be called “Thanderi”. Mumbai woke up to the coldest day of the season on Sunday after the mercury dipped to 13.8 degrees Celsius. The weather department has also predicted that the city will pass through the coldest phase between January 15 and 17.

It’s so cold in Assam that Barpeta is now called Barfeta— Banajit Das/বনজিৎ দাস (@bana111das) January 16, 2023

Me after getting your reply:- pic.twitter.com/MoakqA0mac— Pintu (@Pintuu0) January 16, 2023

It’s so cold in Maharashtra that Andheri is now called Thanderi.— Sai Patil (@sai_patil) January 16, 2023

It’s so cold in Thane that Thane is now Thande.— Sai Patil (@sai_patil) January 16, 2023

In the meantime, take a ‘chill pill’ by hugging social media and see what you can do to keep yourself ‘blanketed’! And can you think of adding the ‘winter’ element to your city as well?

