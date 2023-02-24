Bollywood has time and again dished out some major friendship goals through iconic pairs. And one such loved duo was Jai and Aditi from the 2008 movie Jaane Tu Ya Jaane Na. Helmed Abbas Tyrewala, Jaane Tu…Ya Jaane Na featured Imran Khan and Genelia D’Souza in the titular role. The most unforgettable part of the movie was its loved track Kabhi Kabhi Aditi. Therefore, letting the internet relive the moment, the students of St Xavier’s College in Mumbai decided to recreate the entire song.

From on-point costumes, and holding similar accessories to perfecting the camera angles, the students have taken the recreational video to a whole new level. The now-viral video came to light after St Xavier’s shared the clip on the Instagram page of its Extra Curricular Committee. The caption revealed that the students made this special video as an invite to the upcoming farewell for the 2023 batch. It must be noted that the original song was shot on the same campus, and the students truly left no stone unturned to make the recreational video appear like the original. Just like the main video, the rendition clip opens by showing a girl essaying Aditi sitting with a book, and a boy sporting similar clothes as Jay performing the similar steps, as in the movie.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Extra Curricular Committee (@ecc.sxc)

Not just this but they were also joined in by a group of friends as it happens in the original. In addition, do not miss out on Aditi’s sulking expressions. The video has taken the internet by storm. Several Bollywood lovers couldn’t help but laud the efforts of the students in the video. Claiming it to be nothing less than “epic”, the internet was very impressed with the cinematography. One user wrote, “Reminiscent, truly loved the notion….keep it up, guys!” Another commented, “Maddddd cinematography!!!!” A few said that it was an “excellent attempt” by the students. Some didn’t forget to applaud the “director” for bringing the recreational video so close to the original.

So far the video has garnered around ten thousand likes.

Read all the Latest Buzz News here