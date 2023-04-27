Colour, Colour, What Colour Do You See The Castle In?

Optical illusions have always been a fascinating and fun way to trick our eyes and minds. They can be found everywhere, from street art to social media platforms. Recently, a new optical illusion has been making waves on Instagram, and it’s leaving everyone baffled. The illusion consists of three illustrations of a castle side by side. Each castle has different colour stripes. And at first glance, it appears as if the castles are of different colours. However, upon closer inspection, it becomes clear that the castles are, in fact, of the same colour. It’s not the first time that optical illusions have taken the Internet by storm. From the infamous “dress" colour debate to the “Yanny or Laurel" audio illusion, we are no strangers to these mind-boggling phenomena.

But this illusion, in particular, is a testament to the power of our visual perception and how it can be easily fooled by context and contrast. Our brains are hard-wired to see patterns and make sense of visual information quickly, but in certain situations, this can lead to misconceptions. This particular illusion has garnered a lot of attention on Instagram, with users amazed by how a simple trick can create such a powerful effect. Many have commented on the post, expressing their disbelief and admiration for the simple illusion.

Optical illusions serve as a reminder of how easily our perceptions can be manipulated and how important it is to approach information with a critical eye. They also showcase the creative potential of artists and designers who can use visual tricks to create mesmerising works of art. In a world where social media is flooded with information, these illusions serve as a welcome break, inviting us to pause and appreciate the wonders of our visual perception. So next time you come across an optical illusion, take a moment to marvel at the power of your mind and the creative potential of the human spirit. Try this one for yourself right here:

If you are someone who loves optical illusions and is on the lookout for a way to test your observation skills. They are not only amusing and captivating but also provide an excellent mental workout. A recent viral photo shared on an Instagram page of optical illusions is an excellent example of such a puzzle. The photograph shows a man in a swimming pool with a baby on his back. At first glance, it appears that the baby’s head is missing, leaving viewers puzzled. Upon closer observation, however, one can notice that the outline of the baby’s face is hidden in the shadow on the man’s forehead.

The picture’s caption reads, “Took a second" with a laughing emoticon, challenging viewers to solve the illusion. Many failed to decipher the photo, mistaking the baby’s body for a backpack or the man’s clothing. But with a closer look at the man’s smiling face, one can spot the dark shadow that outlines the baby’s face.

Were you able to decode the picture?

