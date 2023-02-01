The Dosa has been slandered again and much like the past few times that a bizarre recipe has made Desis see red, ice creams are involved. An eatery is making a new variety of the much-abhorred ‘ice cream Dosa’ and it seems most people are not quite keen on taking a bite. In the video making the rounds on Twitter, a vendor can be seen slathering some scoops of ice cream all over the Dosa batter.

Next a red gelatinous substance (jam?) gets added in. This gives the Dosa a red colour, which is ideally not the colour most people want to see in their Dosa. Some type of candy gets added next. The Dosa is served on the traditional banana leaf, but since we cannot have good things anymore, it’s served with a side of scoops of ice cream.

If that was not enough, chocolate syrup is drizzled on the Dosa and a generous dash of candies are sprinkled on top. News18 could not independently verify the location of the eatery in question.

South Indian dish dosa ko Gujarat me survive karne k liye icecream se dosti karna pad ja raha hai pic.twitter.com/Pq2UBuHriE— Byomkesh (@byomkesbakshy) January 28, 2023

This is blasphemy https://t.co/LOIjK0BwzE— Sarika Jain (@Sarikakjain) February 1, 2023

I do not say this lightly. What this guy is making here is an abomination. https://t.co/rgoHRW8clI— Hisham Ziauddeen (@HZiauddeen) January 31, 2023

What , why the insult of world's most popular dish , I have to sanitize my eyes now and my stomach is churning after seeing 2 beautiful food items getting useless experimentation — Kalyani (@Yojangandhaa) January 28, 2023

There were some people who spoke in favour of the experimentation.

This isn't a poor combination or anything abominable - just a dessert variant. I see chocolate dosas on the menu in many places & kids love it. Schezwan noodles dosa is so mainstreamed that no one bats an eyelid. Unnecessary hate. If you like the classic dosa, please go ahead.— pythagorean_nematode (@average_joeshi) February 1, 2023

People were skeptical about sweet (mawa) kachori, and it became a huge hit in Rajasthan… You never know, sometimes such experiments give rise to some Amazing tastes and cuisines that we cant imagine !— Arya (@Gup_gup_gup04) January 29, 2023

Would you give it a try?

Read all the Latest Buzz News here