Comedian Gaurav Gupta's Video on How Having a Girl is Equal to Retirement Plan Gets Slammed

Stand up comedy has become one of the best sources of entertainment these days. It is not just about attending these shows but now you can also watch these shows in forms of small clips as Instagram reels or YouTube video. While some become a big hit, there are also pieces which don’t do so well with the audience. In a similar instance, a video which is currently going viral is that of comedian Gaurav Gupta. In the video, the comedian can be seen elaborating on how having a girl child is equivalent to a “retirement plan."

The video, which is now garnering criticism on Instagram talks about how parents can live freely after marrying off their daughter. “Ladki karlo best retirement plan. #standupcomedy #instareels #funnyreels," read the caption of the video.

“Tumhari ladki ho jaye, tumhari zindagi mein aish hee aish," the comedian says in the video. Here is the video:

“What is even funny about this ? Is this man crazy or what ?" wrote an Instagram user. Another person wrote, “Gender bias! It’s not funny." One Instagram user wrote, “Funny & might be suitable for “Delhi crowd”. But no need for anyone to get married at 21-22. Just educate your kids, let them be independent & they’ll go off on their own. I was raised in Bombay, left home at 22 to get my PhD. Have lived away from home in a different country since then."

Meanwhile, earlier, a clip from Sam Morril’s Netflix special Same Time Tomorrow went viral for all the right reasons. In recent times, comedians like Ricky Gervais and Dave Chappelle blatantly violated the ethical principle of never punching down, making distasteful jokes about transgender people. They have received backlash in equal measure on Twitter, with their legions of fans advocating for a misguided idea of comedy and free speech. Morril’s jokes, however, are proving that the trans community, like any other, is perfectly capable of taking a joke that is not hell-bent on dehumanising them.

In the bit, Morril takes on a transphobic man complaining about trans swimmer Lia Thomas, and points out how the man does not really care about women swimmers.

