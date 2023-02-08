Crowd work is an important part of live comedy shows. Along with the usual jokes and puns, comedians tend to come up with witty spot responses to entertain the audience. But with crowd work, comics also have to bear the risk of being heckled by the audience. This stand-up had to deal with a similar situation during his recent shows but with a twist. Lucas Zelnick was heckled by an audience member who had Tourette’s syndrome, a nervous system condition that causes twitches, movements, or sounds that people do repeatedly. What made the heckler interesting is that she did not have involuntary tics, but her symptom was shouting profanities out loud without any context.

In a video, shared by the comedian on Instagram, he can be seen performing his set when a lady suddenly screams ‘f**k you’ in the background. The crowd member immediately apologized for her rude comment clarifying that she has Tourette’s syndrome. As soon as the clip surfaced online, the comedian was lauded for his compassionate yet funny way of handling the unwanted interruption and the barbaric comment.

The woman explains she wasn’t cursing at him and Zelnick tells her it’s alright even asking her to “Tourette it up.” Zelnick’s proposed everyone a shot to curse him but there were conditions. “Keep it low, as she did. Don’t steal the show with it, don’t ‘F**k you!’ Don’t do that. But don’t be shy," he said. Zelnick continues his set but 5 minutes later he is interrupted by another ‘F**k you’ from the woman.

Zelnick smiles and talks about a notorious idea that just struck him at the moment. He says it would be more hilarious if he just edits out the lady’s explanation of her medical condition in the video only to paint her as a ‘super rude’ member. The crowd immediately erupts in laughter. Watch the video here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lucas Zelnick (@lucaszelnick)

While responding to his impromptu set, an Instagram user wrote that Zelnick, “Handled it like a champ.” Another added, “This is actually quite nice, in my opinion.” One more joined, “Tourette it up is hilarious.” Meanwhile, a user wrote, “This is a really good way to treat it haha.”

The video has raked up over seven lakh views on Instagram.

Read all the Latest Buzz News here